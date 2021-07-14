What is Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds’ net worth? Exploring singer’s fortune as he announces split from his wife, Nicole Pantenburg

Kenneth Brian Edmonds, professionally known as “Babyface,” announced his split from his wife, Nicole Pantenburg. They had been married for seven years, since 2014, and share 12-year-old daughter Peyton Nicole.

The couple made a joint statement to TMZ, declaring their split. It mentioned them saying:

“We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being.”

Babyface, the singer and record producer, was also married to American entrepreneur Tracy Edmonds from 1992 to 2005 and shares two sons with her.

What is Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds’ net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, the American R&B singer-songwriter is reportedly worth $200 million. Most of Babyface’s fortune is from album sales and record production.

Edmonds was dubbed “Babyface” by funk and R&B singer Bootsy Collins for his youthful appearance. During his teens, the artist was also part of the musical group “Manchild” in the early 1970s as a guitarist.

Kenny then moved on to the funk band “Red Hott” in 1982.

Babyface debuted with his studio album, “Lovers,” in 1986. The album reached 28 on the Soul Album Charts. In 1989, the singer released the album “Tender Lovers,” which got to number 14 on the Billboard 200 chart (1990).

The R&B singer’s most successful album was “Love, Marriage & Divorce” in 2014, which peaked at number four. On the album, Babyface collaborated with singer Tony Braxton.

The 62-year old star won his first Grammy in 1993 as a songwriter for Boyz II Men’s “End Of The Road.” He shared the award with his long-time collaborator LA Reid and Daryl Simmons.

The music magnate has 11 Grammy wins with 13 nominations. He won his latest Grammy in 2014 for his album “Love, Marriage & Divorce.” Furthermore, he also won three AMAs in 1994, 1995, and 1998 in the Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist category.

Babyface had also delved into television and movie production when he founded Edmonds Entertainment Group in the mid-1990s with his then-wife, Tracy Edmonds. He served as a producer in films like “Soul Food (1997)” and “Josie the Pussycat (2001).”

In 1989, Edmonds co-founded LaFace Records with record producer and songwriter Antonio Marquis “L.A.” Reid. The label included artists like TLC, Usher, and Toni Braxton.

TLC sold 60 million-plus albums globally and a combined total of 75 million records. Meanwhile, Braxton sold a combined total of over 10 million copies in America alone.

Babyface also wrote and produced songs for stars like Boys II Men, Madonna, Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Backstreet Boys, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Pink, Arianna Grande, and Zendaya, amongst a few.

Babyface's Incline Village, his Nevada property (Image via Variety)

In 2004, the star bought a five-bedroom Bel Air mansion for over $4 Million. He further purchased another LA property at Mulholland Estates for around $5 Million. The music tycoon also owns some real estate in Las Vegas.

The star’s business ventures like Edmonds Entertainment Group and Soda Pop’s record label will likely bring Kenny Edmonds more fortune.

Edited by Ravi Iyer