What is Moneybagg Yo's Net Worth? Rapper's fortune explored as he gifts girlfriend Ari Fletcher a custom Rolls-Royce filled with Birkins

On July 11, Moneybagg Yo gifted a custom Rolls Royce to her partner, Ari Fletcher. The well-known social media influencer shared snaps of her new ride on Instagram, with the caption:

“He go crazy every time 🥺 Thank you so much baby! You always go above and beyond! WTF…”

She further calls Moneybagg Yo a “GOAT (Greatest Of All Time)” for this extravagant gift.

The rapper recently announced his nationwide “A Gangsta’s Pain” fall headline tour. He reportedly spent around $330,000 for the 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan. The car had custom work done by Six10 Motoring, including a matte black wrap with pink accents, along with a set of custom-painted wheels and brake calipers. The luxury-SUV also had five Birkins bags in it.

What is Moneybagg Yo’s net worth?

Demario DeWayne White Jr., also known as Moneybagg Yo, was worth around $4 Million (in 2020), according to Celebritynetworth.com. The rapper’s net worth is likely to have increased since then due to him charging more for performing in shows. The star tweeted in April 2021 that he was charging around $200,000 per show.

Locked In My First 200k For A Show This Morning 🙌🏾 It’s Stuck There !! — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) April 26, 2021

Moneybagg confirmed to TMZ that he charged $2500 per show (in 2020). However, a year later, the rapper is charging several times more than that. Earlier in April, the American music producer tweeted:

Can’t believe I get 125k for A Show 🤦‍♂️🙌🏾 — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) April 16, 2021

Moneybagg Yo’s debut studio album Reset in 2018 reached eight on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart and the Billboard 200 chart. In 2016, Moneybagg signed with Yo Gotti’s record label Collective Music Group, along with Diplomat Records for distribution.

The hip-hop star released his second studio album, 43va Heartless, back in May 2019. The album reached number four on the US Billboard 200. Moreover, his recent album “A Gangsta’s Pain” topped the US Billboard 200 charts, becoming Moneybagg Yo’s most famous album. Another of his most commercially successful album is 2020’s “Time Served” which peaked at Number 3 on the US Billboard 200.

Most of DeWayne’s fortune comes from his album sales, which include “Reset”, “43va Heartless”, Time Served”, and the recent “A Gangsta’s Pain”. The rapper also has his own record label “Bread Gang Music Group”.

The 29-year old artist also owns several real-estate projects along with rapper and record executive Yo Gotti. Most of these projects are located in Memphis.

In an interview with TMZ, the rapper mentioned that he would invest in buying building complexes once he earns a few more million.

With the rapper's eyes also set on ventures other than music, his fortune is likely to rise in the coming years.

