Tom Brady's milestones: Can the G.O.A.T. surpass 700 TDs in 2021?

Tom Brady is the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown passes in both the regular season and postseason. Brady has thrown 581 touchdown passes in the regular season and has tallied 83 touchdown passes in the postseason.

In total, Brady has thrown 664 touchdown passes. The only other NFL quarterback to manage at least 600 total touchdown passes is Drew Brees. The closest active NFL quarterback is Aaron Rodgers, with 457 total touchdown passes.

If there is a player who could catch Brady, it's Patrick Mahomes, but it will take a decade or maybe more for him to eclipse the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Brady is already the most accomplished quarterback, if not player, in NFL history. What more can he accomplish? Brady has one more milestone in his reach and will likely achieve it during the 2021-2022 NFL season.

Can Tom Brady surpass 700 total career TD passes?

As crazy as it sounds, Tom Brady can easily surpass 700 total touchdown passes. Brady only has to throw 36 touchdown passes during the 2021-2022 regular season.

Brady has thrown fewer than 20 touchdown passes only three times in his NFL career. He failed to reach the mark in his rookie season, where he played only one game, and in 2008, when he suffered an ACL tear in Week 1 and missed the entire season.

.@TomBrady could make another record with 700 career TD passes combining regular season and playoffs.



TB12 needs 36 TDs to reach 700 for his career, a mark which seems within sight considering he threw for 50 TDs last season.



He already holds 96 NFL records 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kyghLxyEPc — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) July 8, 2021

The 36 touchdown passes that Tom Brady needs to reach the 700 mark should be a walk in the park for the veteran. He threw for 40 touchdowns during the regular season last year. Having spent an entire season in the Bucs' offensive system, Brady will not only have a better understanding of head coach Bruce Arians' philosophy but also better chemistry with his receivers.

The Buccaneers are set to make another run at the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay has retained all its starters from last season. Arians also mentioned that Brady could be even more dangerous in year two.

Looking at the Buccaneers' offense, Brady should easily reach the 700 touchdown pass mark in 2021.

