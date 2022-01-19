When will 'Astrid & Lilly Save the World' episode 1 air? Release date, trailer and more

Through "Astrid & Lilly Save The World", supernatural creatures find a way of appearing amidst us this season.

Written by Noelle Stehman and Betsy Van Stone, and executively produced by Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron and Samantha Levine, this sci-fi comedy/horror series will feature ten episodes. The drama centers on two bullied, unassuming high school girls who must battle terrifying monsters.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of SYFY's comedy/horror series.

When is 'Astrid & Lilly Save The World' Season 1 expected to release?

A normal night at high school leads to opening the door for unnatural creatures to enter into this realm and wreak havoc. The duty lies with those who have unintentionally made the mistake of redoing the act. With the help of the monster slayer Brutus and a musical instrument, both the girls still stand a chance.

The first season of Astrid & Lilly Save The World is set to premiere on January 26, exclusively on SYFY. It features Jana Morrison as Astrid and Samantha Aucoin as Lilly in the leading roles.

Check out the trailer for 'Astrid & Lilly Save The World'

SYFY dropped the trailer for the upcoming season this January, teasing the lives and whereabouts of the two central characters, Astrid and Lilly, as they set out on an unusual adventure to “remind us that heroes come from all walks of life.”

What is the series about?

Teenage outcasts Astrid and Lilly are best friends who appear to be forced to "ride or die" together if they are to repair an accidentally opened portal to a monster dimension.

After being kicked out of a party by some other teenagers, they decide to make themselves feel better by dancing the haters out of their bodies... which turns out to be part of a much more serious ritual than the girls realized.

Brutus – a.k.a. the "hottie with a body" arrives, who intends to protect them from what seeks to kill them – and the gift of an oboe with the ability to kill monsters appear to be their only weapons for saving the world.

Brutus doesn't seem to understand the world of teenage humans when his "lethal" weapon for them is an oboe, but at least they have a chance. If only the monster-killing "oboe" for their quest could also make their lives as high school students easier.

Stream Astrid & Lilly Save The World from January 26, exclusively on SYFY.

