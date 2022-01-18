Where to watch 'The Tinder Swindler'? Release date, trailer, and more

Netflix's The Tinder Swindler, an upcoming documentary film, is here to tell viewers all the ways love can be blind-sighted.

From the producers of The Imposter and Don’t F**k with Cats, this documentary is a one-off film with a runtime of 113 minutes. Directed by Felicity Morris, who is no stranger to online vendettas, the documentary focuses upon Shimon Hayut, an Israeli fraudster.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming documentary film.

When is 'The Tinder Swindler' expected to release?

In this busy world of digital technology, romance works out to be a dream for some. For others, they find themselves caught in a web of deceit. The movie is all set to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, February 2.

Check out the trailer for 'The Tinder Swindler'

Netflix dropped the trailer of the crime thriller in January, teasing various interviews showcasing some of the women Hayut had duped out of sums starting from $20,000 to $30,000 and even $140,000 in one case.

What is the film about?

Shimon Hayut, the titular Tinder Swindler in this film, is an Israeli scammer who pretended to be a wealthy Russian millionaire named Simon Leviev on a dating app and conned his dates out of large sums of money.

Hayut moved to Israel in 2017 to escape facing charges for a series of fraud-related offenses, and spent the next two years posing as the son of diamond billionaire Lev Leviev, dating women on Tinder and duping them into lending him large sums of money.

While he would initially charm his dates in nations like Norway, Finland, and Sweden with lavish presents, private jet excursions, and luxurious hotel stays, he would then ask for a loan, claiming security concerns.

Falling into the trap of this lavish trickster, many women gave up on hundreds of thousands of dollars, until a group of three decided to do him justice. Cecilie Fjellhoy, one of the three women shown in the film, met Hayut on the dating app. After being duped by him, she wanted nothing but revenge.

As teased by Netflix:

“Cecilie discovers his other targets and once they band together, they’re victims no more: The Tinder Swindler meets his match.”

Catch the show streaming on Netflix from Wednesday, February 2.

