Netflix's 'Cheer' Season 2 review: the downside of fame and indomitable sportsmanship

Netflix's docu-series Cheer returns with a second season, with the cheerleading battle continuing between two equally deserving college teams

The show depicts a world ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic and internal conflicts which makes for a narrative that is grounded in reality. The series is currently streaming across all countries on Netflix.

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead

Analyzing the plot of Cheer Season 2

Directed by Greg Whitley, the second season opens with the eponymous team from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, celebrating the launch of their series after winning the Nationals at Daytona.

Their eagle-eyed coach, Monica Aldama, with star kids like Jerry, Morgan, La'Dararino and Lexi, is coming to terms with stardom, while the lesser known members struggle to come to terms with their lack of exposure. Soon they find themselves in the midst of various rumors and scandals.

January quickly leads to March 2020 in the first five episodes, after which the world finds itself in the midst of a pandemic caused by the Covid-19 virus. The former team is impacted in different ways, with Jerry being arrested for sexual crime charges and betrayal seeping in as their coach Monica leaves the team abruptly to join 'Dancing With The Stars' as a judge.

While both teams lost the opportunity to play the Nationals in 2020, Trinity Valley College in Athens, Texas, under their deeply disciplined coach Vonte Johnson, and powerful players like Jada, take on the challenge of excelling.

The last of the four episodes sees both teams coming to terms with the dedication that their sport demands. Navarro College welcomes a set of new members who are just as hard working as their former team-mates. With Monica returning as coach, her teammates find it difficult to trust her and treat her harshly. Undeterred by this, she holds strong and stands by her team, no matter what.

The finale

The finale is divided into two separate halves that cover the finals of the Daytona Championships. Viewers are left on the edge of their seats as the game takes unprecedented turns and fate has new surprises in store for the teams.

While this docu-series might feel a little dragged out due to its long runtime, Cheer does cover several aspects of dedication, betrayal, fame, respect, friendship and the indomitable spirit which arises when playing this particular sport.

Edited by Danyal Arabi