Where to watch 'A Cop Movie'? Release date, trailer, and all about the Mexican docu-series

Netflix is the only platform that goes all-in with the docu-series genre and its latest addition, A Cop Movie is the experimental Mexican action film everyone has been waiting for.

While the name of the docu-series might sound like a parody or perhaps an action-packed film, it's the opposite. An insightful deconstruction of the Mexican police force, A Cop Movie, tells the story throughthe eyes of two officers. A genre-bending gem, the film experiments with part narrative fiction and part documentary to tell the insane story of 'the love patrol'.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's A Cop Movie.

When is 'A Cop Movie' expected to release?

A Cop Movie or Una película de policías had its worldwide premiere at the 71st Berlin International Film Festival in March 2021 and now it's all set to release globally on Netflix from November 5 at 12:30PM (IST).

The film is directed by Mexican director Alonzo Ruizpalacios, who is known for his works Güeros and Museum. The script for A Cop Movie is written in collaboration with David Gaitá and stars Raúl Briones alongside Monica Del Carmen.

The official synopsis for A Cop Movie reads:

"Director Alonso Ruizpalacios takes us deep into the Mexican police force with the story of Teresa and Montoya, together known as “the love patrol.” In this thoroughly original and unpredictable documentary, Ruizpalacios plays with the boundaries of nonfiction and immerses the audience into the human experience of police work within a dysfunctional system."

Trailer for 'A Cop Movie'

The trailer for A Cop Movie was released last month on Netflix's official YouTube channel and shows its two main characters, the actors and the real people. Raúl Briones stars as Montoya and Monica Del Carmen as Teresa, who are accompanied by voiceovers from the actual people both the characters are based on.

Viewers will experience a very unusual cinematic experience as A Cop Movie gives a voice to one of the world's most controversial institutions.

Still from Netflix's trailer for A Cop Movie (Image via Netflix/YouTube)

The docu-series takes viewers through the lives of Teresa and Montoya, who join the police force as part of their family tradition, only to find out about the dysfunctional system made to crush their hopes and how their emotional bond becomes a refuge for the hostility they are exposed to.

Give Netflix's A Cop Movie a chance when it releases on November 5.

Edited by Danyal Arabi