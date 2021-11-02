'The Harder They Fall': 3 reasons why the Idris Elba starrer cannot be missed

The reimagined western-style film, The Harder They Fall, is all set to hit Netflix soon and is bound to become a must-watch.

The plot of the film revolves around a group of western outlaws who are seeking revenge from their enemy, who is being released from prison. This leads to a clash between rival gangs, and the escapee is hunted down by the gang leader seeking revenge for his parents' murder. But what he doesn't know is that he has his own crew led by Trudy Smith and Cherokee Bill. Both gangs want hard cash and each other's pound of flesh, leaving gunplay as the only resort to the fight.

The Harder They Fall had its theatrical release on October 22 and will be available to stream on Netflix from November 3.

Reasons why 'The Harder They Fall' is a must watch

The Harder They Fall has diversity, and it aims to change the perception of western movies with its all-black star-studded cast of Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Zazie Beets, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, Deon Cole, and Damon Wayans Jr.

The movie is a must-watch and here's why:

1) The film is inspired by real-life historical figures

Photo of Stagecoach Mary of the wild American West (Image via history.com)

The Harder They Fall might be a fictional movie, but the key characters of the film draw inspiration from real-life Black Wild West figures of the 19th century like Nat Love, Stagecoach Mary, Bass Reeves, and Rufus Buck. Although, the plot just reimagines the consequences of these people crossing paths with each other.

Stagecoach Mary was a mail carrier who protected stagecoaches, Bass Reeves was a deputy US Marshall, Rufus Buck led a gang who committed horrific crimes throughout the wild west, Nat Love was a cowboy who retired to be a train porter, and Wiley Escoe was also tied to law enforcement.

2) The film is Jeymes Samuel's directorial debut

Behind the Scenes from The Harder They Fall filming (Image via Netflix)

The Harder They Fall is Jeymes Samuel's first-ever directed film. A British singer-songwriter, music producer, and filmmaker by profession, Sameul is known for adding a cinematic element to his music, usually by releasing short films accompanying his music. One of his well-known works is executively supervising Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby soundtrack.

Upon asking why he chose to direct the film, Samuel stated:

'It’s very important if you remove a piece of history — it affects all of history. Growing up, I loved Western films, but it was a very white, male-centric universe. So I have to broaden that landscape; it's important. Just because you’re a person of color and a woman doesn’t mean you have to be subservient. It’s just being real showing life."

3) Jay-Z is co-producing the film

What makes The Harder They Fall even more exciting is that the popular musician Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter is co-producing it along with Jeymes Samuel, James Lassiter, and Lawrence Bender. They have also collaborated to write and produce the original music for The Harder They Fall.

The film gives viewers an opportunity to go back and learn history the right way. It throws light on people who were never talked about as the world wasn't aware of them.

The Harder They Fall is a Black Western film with a crazy talented cast, brilliant music, along with anachronistic dialogues, not to forget an abundance of thrilling fights, shootouts, robberies, showdowns, and tavern sequences.

Catch The Harder They Fall streaming on Netflix from tomorrow, November 3.

Edited by Shaheen Banu