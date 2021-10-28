'The Harder They Fall' full cast list: Idris Elba, Regina King star in Netflix's Western flick

A Western-themed movie with a difference, Jeymes Samuel's directorial debut The Harder They Fall might be fictional, but it might be closer to reality than you may think.

With a predominantly black cast, the star-studded Netflix film aims to reinvent the genre of classic Western films by adding much-needed people of color to it. The film tells a fictional story based on real-life Black wild west figures – including Nat Love, Stagecoach Mary, and Rufus Buck, as Love reassembles his gang for a brutal revenge mission.

'The Harder They Fall' ensemble cast

One might imagine a mainstream imaginary tale like several historical dramas but this one has diversity as Samuel aims to challenge the perception of a common man about the genre. With Jay-Z on board as a producer and an explosive trailer, the film will definitely be a treat to watch.

Here's a look at the four major cast members of Netflix's The Harder They Fall.

Idris Elba as Rufus Buck

Starring as Rufus Back in Netflix's The Harder They Fall is Idris Elba. An English actor, producer, director and musician, he is known for his roles in The Wire, Luther, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom and The Office on TV and is popularly known for his work in movies like Prometheus, Thor movies, Avengers movies, Pacific Rim, Beasts of No Nation, The Suicide Squad and Molly's Game. He has also lent his voice to movies Zootopia, The Jungle Book, Finding Dory and Star Trek Beyond.

Jonathan Majors as Nat Love

American actor Jonathan Majors rose to prominence after starring in The Last Black Man in San Francisco followed by his appearances in HBO's Lovecraft Country and Loki. In addition to his upcoming role in Netflix's The Harder They Fall, he will be seen in the film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2023.

Regina King as Trudy Smith

Regina King, an American actress and director, is known for her roles in the series like 227, The Boondocks, Southland, American Crime, Seven Seconds, Watchmen, The Leftovers and The Big Bang Theory followed by her film appearances on Friday, If Beale Street Could Talk, Boyz n the Hood, Poetic Justice, Ray, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous.

She was also named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2019 and was also the second black woman to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Director for her film One Night in Miami.... She has also directed a few episodes on series like Scandal and This Is Us. King will be portraying the role of Trudy Smith in Netflix's The Harder They Fall.

Zazie Beets as Stagecoach Mary

Zazie Beets is a German-American actress who has starred in series like Atlanta, Invincible and Easy. In film, Beetz has appeared in Geostorm, Deadpool 2 and Joker. She will be seen portraying the role of Stagecoach Mary in Netflix's upcoming western film The Harder They Fall.

The film also stars Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, Deon Cole and Damon Wayans Jr. The two rival gangs are set to clash, which might lead to plenty of classic Western dueling.

Still from The Harder They Fall (Image via Netflix)

According to the director Jeymes Samuel:

"I hate the phrase black cinema, and black film," he tells BBC News. "Because, when you have a film directed by Steven Spielberg starring Audrey Hepburn and Richard Dreyfuss [1989's Always], it's not a white movie. So if there's no white cinema, there's no black cinema. Cinema is cinema."

The Harder They Fall will release on Netflix on November 3.

