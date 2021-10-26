'Army of Thieves' full cast list: Meet Matthias Schweighöfer, Guz Khan, and others from Netflix movie

The much-awaited comedy-thriller Army of Thieves, a prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, is all set to release this month.

The premise of the film is set six years before the zombie outbreak shown in Army of the Dead and the early days of Ludwig before he stepped into the world of crime. It takes a big tonal diversion, focusing more on the comedic element in a more traditional Italian Job style heist film, while also maintaining the key characters and events from Snyder's universe.

The official synopsis for Netflix's Army of Thieves reads:

"In this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe."

'Army of Thieves' ensemble cast

Still from Netflix's trailer for Army of Thieves (Image via Netflix/YouTube)

Army of Thieves is much more condensed and balanced in narration as compared to Army of the Dead. It has a frenetic traditional heist plot with interesting characters. As a prequel, the film may possibly offer more insight into the exact reasons behind the zombie outbreak while also interconnecting key players.

Here's a look at the five major cast members of Netflix's Army of Thieves.

Matthias Schweighöfer as The Safecracker

Returning as Ludwig Dieter, The Safecracker in the upcoming comedy-thriller Army of Thieves is German actor Matthias Schweighöfer. He has an impressive skill-set of being a voice actor, film director, and producer besides being an actor. Schweighöfer was first featured in Raus aus der Haut followed by critically acclaimed projects such as Soloalbum, Off Beat, Das wilde Leben, Valkyrie and Rabbit Without Ears.

Nathalie Emmanuel as The Mastermind

Known for her role as Missandei in HBO's Game of Thrones, Nathalie Emmanuel is a British actress and model who began her career through theater, acting in musicals like The Lion King. After gaining recognition, Emmanuel appeared as a supporting actress in movies such as Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials and its sequel Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious and F9. She will be seen portraying the role of Gwendoline a.k.a The Mastermind in Netflix's Army of Thieves.

Stuart Martin as The Action Hero

Stuart Martin is a Scottish actor best known for his roles in Babylon, Jamestown, and Medici: Masters of Florence alongside cameo roles in several TV series. Martin will be portraying the role of Brad Cage, The Action Hero, in Netflix's upcoming film Army of Thieves.

Ruby O. Fee as The Hacker

Ruby O. Fee, an actress and model, is known for her roles in films like Womb, The Invisibles, Polar, As We Were Dreaming and German real-time television series Allein gegen die Zeit (Alone Against Time) as Sophie Kellerman. She will be portraying the role of Korina, The Hacker, in Netflix's Army of Thieves.

Guz Khan as The Getaway Driver

Guz Khan is a British comedian, impressionist and actor best known for his work in TV show Man Like Mobeen and stand-up appearances on Live at the Apollo. Khan will be appearing as Rolph, The Getaway Driver, in the upcoming comedy-thriller Army of Thieves.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Army of Thieves also stars Jonathan Cohen, Peter Simonischek, Noémie Nakai, John Bubniak and Hiroyuki Sanada. The film is produced by Deborah Snyder and Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller, Matthias Schweighöfer, and Dan Maag. It is directed by Matthias Schweighöfer and written by Shay Hatten and Zack Snyder.

Army of Thieves showcases a variety of genres and tones set within the same universe as Army of the Dead but with a touch of comedy. The film will be available to stream on October 29 on Netflix.

Edited by Prem Deshpande