Where to watch 'Army of Thieves'? Release date, trailer and all about the comedy-thriller

The prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead is here - Army of Thieves and it's all about zombies, misfits, and a heist. The film is set in a premise before a full-blown zombie outbreak like a prequel to a zombie film normally would, along with a few familiar faces making a return.

Directed by Matthias Schweighöfer and written by Shay Hatten and Zack Snyder, the plot of the film is set six years before the events of Army of the Dead, mainly during the initial stages of the zombie outbreak. Ludwig Dieter (Schweighöfer) will be seen in his early days of safecracking when he is hired by a mysterious woman to pull off a heist along with a group of aspiring thieves.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's upcoming Army of Thieves.

When will 'Army of Thieves' release?

The movie is set to release on October 29 at 12.30 pm IST on Netflix and is said to fix some of the problems observed in Snyder's Army of the Dead that were deemed to be inconsistent and somewhat artificial, despite having an exemplary cast and breathtaking action sequences. Besides this, what failed to work for that film was the narrative not committing to the plot's aspect, causing a general lack of connection as well.

The upcoming film promises to be humourous and a fun watch filled with excitement even though it will follow a similar blueprint of a high-stakes heist and a rowdy crew, as the events take place at the beginning stages of the zombie outbreak.

'Army of Thieves' Trailer

The trailer for Army of Thieves was released last month as part of Netflix's TUDUM fan event. It reveals how Ludwig first got into his life of crime, also showing the heist team along with their skill sets. Viewers will also see the villain from Army of the Dead also making a comeback in this movie.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Besides Matthias Schweighöfer, the cast also includes Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Jonathan Cohen, Peter Simonischek, Noémie Nakai, and John Bubniak. The film is produced by Deborah Snyder and Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller, Matthias Schweighöfer, and Dan Maag, with the screenplay by Shay Hatten.

Army of Thieves might not have as many zombies as Army of the Dead, but there's still a whole lot of action in store for the viewers. Catch the movie on Netflix on October 29.

Edited by Atul S