Ten major Netflix announcements at TUDUM: From 'Stranger Things' Season 4 to 'Bridgerton' Season 2, here's a list 

On September 25, Netflix had its first global fan event Tudum (referring to the intro logo sound of the streaming giant in every production of theirs). In the event, Netflix surprised everyone when they dropped footage and made announcements for almost every upcoming show and movie.

The three-hour event was trending worldwide because of the number of teaser trailers and exclusive clips released. Netflix also brought in stars and creators of certain shows to make exciting announcements. This included renewal news of popular shows like Sex Education and The Witcher and the information of a sequel to Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown.

Netflix announced over 70 series in the global event, including content catered to specific regions like India (for which the streaming studio announced 11 projects).

Here are some major announcements that Netflix made at Tudum global event

Netflix @netflix Big Enola Holmes 2 news out of #TUDUM — Louis Partridge will be back as Tewkesbury in the sequel! Big Enola Holmes 2 news out of #TUDUM — Louis Partridge will be back as Tewkesbury in the sequel! https://t.co/OVX4mPo2Co

Netflix released first-look footage for Bridgerton season 2, Jason Bateman starrer Ozark season 4, the second season of Emily in Paris, Neil Gaiman's The Sandman series, League of Legends animated series Arcane, and Henry Cavill starrer The Witcher series.

Furthermore, fans also got to see teaser trailers for Red Notice, Stranger Things Season 4, The Witcher season 2, Don't Look Up, and Army of Thieves.

10) Bridgerton Season 2

The series is confirmed to have been renewed for two more seasons after the second one. The clip showcased during the Tudum event explored Anthony's unstable relationship with Kate Sharma.

The second season drops in 2022.

9) The Umbrella Academy Season 3

Netflix's superhero series is expected to return in early 2022. The entire cast of The Umbrella Academy graced the Tudum event with their appearance in a "20 Things About The Umbrella Academy" video.

8) The Crown Season 5

Season 5 will reportedly showcase a controversial interview with Princess Diana and Martin Bashir. In 1995, Princess Diana spoke about her mental health and relationship with Prince Charles before her divorce from him in 1996.

The 65-year old Imelda Staunton will be playing Queen Elizabeth II. She will be joined by Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh), Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret), and Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana). The cast will also include Dominic West (Prince Charles) and Jonny Lee Miller (former Prime Minister John Major), and Camilla Shand (a.k.a. Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall) is also expected to make an appearance. Emerald Fennell will reportedly portray Camilla.

The Crown Season 5 will have a November 2022 release.

7) Ozark Season 4

After a thrilling end to Season 3, Jason Bateman starrer Ozark returns in two parts in 2022. The upcoming season will be the series finale which will explore the Byrde family dealing with both the FBI and the Navarro Drug cartel.

6) Cobra Kai Season 4

The new season will explore Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) teaming up against John Kreese (Martin Kove), who took over the Cobra Kai dojo last season.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai releases on December 31.

5) Extraction 2

Right after the release of the film in 2020, Extraction garnered an impressive amount of viewership. Netflix announced that a sequel was in the works as soon as the studio got a hint of the movie's success.

On September 25, Netflix announced Chris Hemsworth's Tyler (who was presumed dead at the end of the last film) would be returning for the sequel. Director Sam Hargrave will also be returning along with the Russo brothers as producers.

No release date for the film has been confirmed as of yet. However, the movie will likely be dropping in late 2022.

4) The Sandman

After Amazon's Audible, Netflix is adapting Neil Gaiman's hyper-popular graphic novel series, The Sandman. The event released footage that showcased the capture of Morpheus (aka Dream).

No release date for this highly anticipated series has been confirmed by Netflix yet.

3) Red Notice

At the Tudum event, Netflix released an exclusive clip of the highly anticipated film Red Notice starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot. According to the official synopsis,

"An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world's most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI's top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there's no telling what will happen."

The film is slated for a November 12 release.

2) The Witcher Season 2

The footage of Season 2 showcased Geralt's return to Kaer Morhen, where "School of the Wolf" is headquartered. The second season is confirmed to follow the "Blood of Elves" storyline.

The footage explores Geralt taking Ciri to Kaer Morhen, the headquarters of "The School of Wolves," where Geralt was trained to be a "Witcher." Ciri will also be taught by Geralt's mentor Vesemir, one of the oldest surviving Witchers. The recent animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf served as a prequel to the series and explored Vesemir's life.

Season 2 will drop on December 17. Furthermore, the series has already been confirmed for the third season.

1) Stranger Things Season 4

Netflix has been dropping teasers for the upcoming season of Stranger Things' forthcoming season since late 2020. The new footage released yesterday showcased most of the kids' gang accompanied by Steve Harrington, exploring the seemingly haunted Creel House. A previous teaser even included the return of Jim Hopper from Russia after he was presumed dead in Season 3.

Season 4 is slated for a 2022 release.

Also Read

There were several other shows, documentaries, and movies announced at the event. These include a sequel to Enola Holmes, The Harder They Fall, Money Heist final season, Kanye's documentary Jeen-yuhs, Arcane, and Vikings: Valhalla.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar