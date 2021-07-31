Hilarious Dolores Umbridge memes take over the internet as Imelda Staunton's first look as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown goes viral 

On July 30th, Netflix released the “Season 5 first look” of Imelda Staunton (of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” fame) as the Queen. "The Crown" has replaced their cast after two seasons to portray Queen Elizabeth II’s life as the monarch of the United Kingdom.

In the first two seasons Queen Elizabeth was played by Claire Foy and by Olivia Colman in Season 3 and Season 4. Imelda Staunton will be the third iteration of Queen Elizabeth, who is expected to be in her mid to late 60s during the series.

An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton. pic.twitter.com/ZeMSA1hDnv — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 30, 2021

Season four of the famed historical drama recently garnered 24 Emmy nominations. The series has 63 total Emmy nominations and ten wins. The fifth and second-last season of “The Crown” is expected to be released in early 2022.

Here’s how fans reacted to Imelda Staunton’s first look as Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown”:

Imelda Staunton's claim to fame is her brilliant performance as the loathed “Dolores Umbridge” in Harry Potter and the order of the Phoenix. Staunton’s portrayal led to Umbridge being undoubtedly the most hated character in the series.

Due to this, Imelda's first look as the Queen spawned several memes and tweets in relation to her role as Dolores.

It turns out that Dolores Umbridge and Bellatrix Lestrange are actually sisters in another universe. https://t.co/PGN0ClCKyG — Abby⁺⁺ (@abby____road) July 30, 2021

after a massive fail of gaining control over hogwarts school of witchcraft and wizardry, madame dolores umbridge has infiltatred the crown pic.twitter.com/xF2SBSgSPH — maria (@kazzledazzzle) July 30, 2021

Dolores Umbridge has escaped the centaurs to become the Queen of England... pic.twitter.com/24Soir5Z7X — 🏳️‍🌈♿JackABoi♿🏳️‍🌈 (cHeKiTy MoRk) (@Marxtopoid) July 30, 2021

y'all just know that Imelda Staunton did an incredible job in portraying her role as Dolores Umbridge because half of the world population still wildly associates her with that role and can't seem to forget it https://t.co/uheytNFy7q — cry (@sapphoes_) July 30, 2021

Dolores Umbridge as the Queen of Brexit Britain.



How fitting! pic.twitter.com/eBeSVleFwf — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) July 31, 2021

Dolores Umbridge is trending, which means the kids are realizing actors have careers outside the Harry Potter franchise. Imelda Staunton has a decades long career going, my sweet summer children. pic.twitter.com/XoNXFvQCkc — Emily Clark (@emilyabclark) July 30, 2021

All these "it's Umbridge" replies...prepare to be blown away by Imelda Staunton, especially in Vera Drake. pic.twitter.com/mtIoEz5cIb — The Nose of Sauron (@noseofsauron) July 30, 2021

How it started - How it’s going



Dolores Umbridge - Elizabeth II Queen



Pasen y vean pic.twitter.com/pYrW6VbqCb — Tabula Rasca (@TabulaRasca) July 30, 2021

Bellatrix Lestrange becomes Margaret princess and

Dolores Umbridge becomes The Queen 🤩🤩 https://t.co/tRXVjrJDTB — โรเช่ 😶‍🌫️ (@rocher_yr) July 30, 2021

Something about Umbridge playing the queen sits right with me https://t.co/rtJwN224lI — |E| (@_lukewarmatbest) July 30, 2021

Main Cast and Plot of “The Crown” Season 5:

The 65-year old star, Imelda Staunton, will be joined by Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh), Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret) and Elizabeth Debicki (of “Tenet” fame, portraying Princess Diana). The cast will also include Dominic West (Prince Charles) and Jonny Lee Miller (former Prime Minister John Major).

Camilla Shand (a.k.a. Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall) is also expected to make and appearance. Emerald Fennell is expected to portray Camilla.

Season 5 will reportedly showcase a controversial interview with Princess Diana and Martin Bashir. In 1995 , Princess Diana spoke about her mental health and relationship with Prince Charles before her divorce from him in 1996.

With Season 4 and Season 5 reportedly showcasing 1990s, it is expected that Princess Diana’s tragic death in 1997 will be covered in the final season (6).

