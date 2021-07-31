Hilarious Dolores Umbridge memes take over the internet as Imelda Staunton's first look as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown goes viral 

On July 30th, Netflix released the “Season 5 first look” of Imelda Staunton (of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” fame) as the Queen. "The Crown" has replaced their cast after two seasons to portray Queen Elizabeth II’s life as the monarch of the United Kingdom.
In the first two seasons Queen Elizabeth was played by Claire Foy and by Olivia Colman in Season 3 and Season 4. Imelda Staunton will be the third iteration of Queen Elizabeth, who is expected to be in her mid to late 60s during the series.
Season four of the famed historical drama recently garnered 24 Emmy nominations. The series has 63 total Emmy nominations and ten wins. The fifth and second-last season of “The Crown” is expected to be released in early 2022.
Here’s how fans reacted to Imelda Staunton’s first look as Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown”:
Imelda Staunton's claim to fame is her brilliant performance as the loathed “Dolores Umbridge” in Harry Potter and the order of the Phoenix. Staunton’s portrayal led to Umbridge being undoubtedly the most hated character in the series.
Due to this, Imelda's first look as the Queen spawned several memes and tweets in relation to her role as Dolores.
Main Cast and Plot of “The Crown” Season 5:
The 65-year old star, Imelda Staunton, will be joined by Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh), Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret) and Elizabeth Debicki (of “Tenet” fame, portraying Princess Diana). The cast will also include Dominic West (Prince Charles) and Jonny Lee Miller (former Prime Minister John Major).
Camilla Shand (a.k.a. Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall) is also expected to make and appearance. Emerald Fennell is expected to portray Camilla.
Season 5 will reportedly showcase a controversial interview with Princess Diana and Martin Bashir. In 1995 , Princess Diana spoke about her mental health and relationship with Prince Charles before her divorce from him in 1996.
With Season 4 and Season 5 reportedly showcasing 1990s, it is expected that Princess Diana’s tragic death in 1997 will be covered in the final season (6).