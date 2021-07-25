Charles Spencer's children: Exploring the Spencer family tree as his eldest daughter Lady Kitty Spencer, marries millionaire Michael Lewis 

Charles Spencer’s eldest daughter, Lady Kitty Spencer, married British fashion mogul Michael Lewis on Saturday, July 24th. The ceremony was in Rome, Italy, at the Villa Aldobrandini. As per The Sun, the couple commenced a pre-wedding celebration on July 23rd by throwing a party for the attendees.

Lady Kitty Spencer is 30-years old, and the niece of Princess Diana, while her newly married husband is 62. This makes Michael Lewis five years older than Charles Spencer.

Her wedding gown was made by Dolce & Gabbana, which is not a surprise, as the she had modeled for the label since 2017. Kitty Spencer was accompanied by guests like Viscountess Weymouth and DJ Marjorie Gubelmann, who also wore “D&G.”

Spencer family: Lady Kitty Spencer's brother and sisters

Lady Amelia , Louis and Lady Kitty with their mother, Victoria Lockwood at Harry and Meghan's wedding. (Image via: AFP)

Charles has seven children from his three marriages, with Lady Kitty Spencer (30) being his eldest child.

In 1989, Spencer married his first wife, Victoria Lockwood, and gave birth to Kitty Spencer on December 28th, 1990. Around a year later, Victoria gave birth to their twin daughters, Lady Amelia (Emily) and Lady Eliza, on July 10th, 1992.

Charles’ only son, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, was born on March 14th, 1994. A year after his birth, the Spencer family moved to Cape Town, South Africa. It was reported that the move was to escape the media attention that came as a by-product of Charles’ elder sister, Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles.

In 1997, after Spencer’s sister, Diana - Princess of Wales, was tragically killed in an accident, Charles split from Victoria. The divorce caused the ninth Earl to return to the United Kingdom.

Charles married his second wife, Caroline Freud (Hutton), in 2001. The couple had a son, the Honorable Edmund Spencer, on October 6th, 2003. They also had a daughter, Lady Lara (born on March 16th, 2006).

Spencer’s youngest child is from his third marriage in 2011 to Karen Spencer (Gordon). The pair gave birth to Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer on July 30th, 2012. Her middle name, Diana, was thoughtfully bestowed on her after her beloved aunt, Princess Diana.

Where are the younger generation of the Spencer family & what are they doing?

Charles’ eldest daughter, Lady Kitty Spencer, is a fashion model, as mentioned before.

Lady Kitty Spencer's younger sister Lady Amelia (29) still lives in Cape Town with her fiance Greg Mallett. Amelia’s twin sister, Lady Eliza (29), also lives in Cape Town with her boyfriend, Channing Millerd. Both sisters are associated with the British modeling agency Storm Management.

According to the Telegraph (UK), Louis Spencer (27) is currently in drama school. Meanwhile, Charles’ other children are still completing their education.

