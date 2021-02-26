Prince Harry wins hearts online with James Corden interview 

Prince Henry Duke of Sussex, also known as Prince Harry, gave an interview with James Corden that has the internet loving the prince.
Prince Harry is a very likeable man. It may be his royal charm or his dedication to helping his people. Many think it's because he is authentic. The time he has spent in the military has given him the honesty and frankness that members of the military usually possess. In the interview with James Corden, Prince Harry slammed the media while praising Netflix. Here is the quote about The Crown that has everyone loving Prince Harry:
"They don't pretend to be news, but it's loosely based on the truth... I'm way more comfortable with 'The Crown' than I am seeing the stories written about my family, my wife, myself... (The Crown) is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but (the media) is being reported on as fact because it’s supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."
It is rare to see a person of Harry's status being so upfront about how he feels about the media and also stating that a Netflix show is a better representation of his family. Twitter loves Prince Harry for this slap to the British Press.
It is hoped that the Duke of Sussex will give more interviews since his opinions seem to resonate widely around the world.
Prince Harry is still in the line of succession even after stepping back from the royal family.
Prince Harry is still sixth in the line of succession behind his father, his older brother Prince William, and Prince William’s children. Prince Harry didn't betray his family by stepping back from his service. He clarified that he only left because of the damage that the press had been doing to his mental health. He has not lost any loyalty to The Crown or his family.
The Duke of Sussex made it clear that he will never walk away from his family and will always be contributing to the good of the people. To quote him:
"I will never walk away. I will always be contributing but my life is public service. Wherever I am in the world, it's going to be the same thing."
