Prince Harry wins hearts online with James Corden interview 

Prince Henry Duke of Sussex, also known as Prince Harry, gave an interview with James Corden that has the internet loving the prince.

Prince Harry is a very likeable man. It may be his royal charm or his dedication to helping his people. Many think it's because he is authentic. The time he has spent in the military has given him the honesty and frankness that members of the military usually possess. In the interview with James Corden, Prince Harry slammed the media while praising Netflix. Here is the quote about The Crown that has everyone loving Prince Harry:

"They don't pretend to be news, but it's loosely based on the truth... I'm way more comfortable with 'The Crown' than I am seeing the stories written about my family, my wife, myself... (The Crown) is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but (the media) is being reported on as fact because it’s supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."

Prince Harry bashing the British media (rightly so), showing off his muscles (🥰) and giving us more Meghan - who looks fantastic on Facetime. This interview was so refreshing. pic.twitter.com/imRPcFS5PF — Alex 🎠👾👩🏿‍🎤🧋 (@DuchessMeg2) February 26, 2021

It is rare to see a person of Harry's status being so upfront about how he feels about the media and also stating that a Netflix show is a better representation of his family. Twitter loves Prince Harry for this slap to the British Press.

Prince Harry said “I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or wife or myself” pic.twitter.com/Rxmh95WQIj — Myra (@SussexPrincess) February 26, 2021

I am no student of things Royal, but I can agree with Prince Harry on one thing.



Much of the British press is toxic. — Alan Gibbons (@mygibbo) February 26, 2021

Some wanker from The Sun on GMB saying Prince Harry was “a nice guy until he met Meghan”

They just don’t get it, do they? — Moomin 🦁 🖖🇪🇺🇬🇧💙 (@Moomin99576229) February 26, 2021

Prince Harry has revealed he stepped back from his royal duties because the British press was "toxic" and was "destroying" his mental health: "I did what any husband and father would do - I need to get my family out of here” https://t.co/j3MYHcVumr pic.twitter.com/GnXspVs9cL — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) February 26, 2021

It is hoped that the Duke of Sussex will give more interviews since his opinions seem to resonate widely around the world.

Prince Harry is still in the line of succession even after stepping back from the royal family.

Prince Harry is still sixth in the line of succession behind his father, his older brother Prince William, and Prince William’s children. Prince Harry didn't betray his family by stepping back from his service. He clarified that he only left because of the damage that the press had been doing to his mental health. He has not lost any loyalty to The Crown or his family.

not james corden mentioning bts in front of prince harry 😭 pic.twitter.com/woUz62Cx5p — telep(athy)⁷ (@jeonlvr) February 26, 2021

glowing meghan markle while video calling with prince harry and james corden 🥰💙 pic.twitter.com/6j5w9iMHYv — robynne (@everydayrobsten) February 26, 2021

This picture of James Corden FaceTiming Meghan with Prince Harry at the back is my favourite thing on the internet pic.twitter.com/bLvvaZ3af2 — Myra (@SussexPrincess) February 26, 2021

Prince Harry does late night! The Duke of Sussex appeared on the @latelateshow with James Corden Friday, just a few weeks after the two were spotted filming in Los Angeles. At one point.. they spill some tea. LITERALLY. There's also some rapping (I won't spoil it!) pic.twitter.com/fknWN6qjav — Carly Ledbetter (@ledbettercarly) February 26, 2021

The Duke of Sussex made it clear that he will never walk away from his family and will always be contributing to the good of the people. To quote him:

"I will never walk away. I will always be contributing but my life is public service. Wherever I am in the world, it's going to be the same thing."

