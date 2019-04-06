Prince Harry's call for a ban on Fortnite prompts sharp responses on Twitter
Fortnite: Battle Royale, since its launch has grown from strength to strength, and is one of the most successful games in the Battle Royale genre.
The game, developed by Epic Games, faces a stiff opposition from a member of the Royal Family. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has called for a ban on Fortnite: Battle Royale and social media, terming that they were more addictive than drugs and alcohol.
Prince Harry, at an event at a YMCA in west London, said, "That game shouldn't be allowed. Where is the benefit of having it in your household?
"It's created to addict, an addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It's so irresponsible.
"It's like waiting for the damage to be done and kids turning up on your doorsteps and families being broken down."
With those comments, Prince Harry created quite a stir amongst the gaming community, with many labelling the comments as unnecessary.
The Twitter universe was certainly not going to let this moment slip past, and quickly sprung into action with quite a few witty responses. Here, we showcase some of the best Twitter reactions to Prince Harry's call for a ban on Fortnite.
Nevertheless, a few people supported Prince Harry's views on banning the game.
The latest content update to Fortnite: Battle Royale introduced Boom Bow, which fires arrows with shogun shell tips. The weapon uses shotgun ammo and explodes on impact. Sniper Shootout Limited Time Mode made its way into the game, as well, with players having only the sniper rifles to eliminate their opponents. Additionally, the update fixed a slew of bugs in the game.
Regarding bans, there has been a growing chorus asking PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds to be banned in India.
Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and select mobile devices.
