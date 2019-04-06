Prince Harry's call for a ban on Fortnite prompts sharp responses on Twitter

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST News 9 // 06 Apr 2019, 12:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Prince Harry called for a ban on Fortnite

Fortnite: Battle Royale, since its launch has grown from strength to strength, and is one of the most successful games in the Battle Royale genre.

The game, developed by Epic Games, faces a stiff opposition from a member of the Royal Family. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has called for a ban on Fortnite: Battle Royale and social media, terming that they were more addictive than drugs and alcohol.

Prince Harry, at an event at a YMCA in west London, said, "That game shouldn't be allowed. Where is the benefit of having it in your household?

"It's created to addict, an addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It's so irresponsible.

"It's like waiting for the damage to be done and kids turning up on your doorsteps and families being broken down."

With those comments, Prince Harry created quite a stir amongst the gaming community, with many labelling the comments as unnecessary.

The Twitter universe was certainly not going to let this moment slip past, and quickly sprung into action with quite a few witty responses. Here, we showcase some of the best Twitter reactions to Prince Harry's call for a ban on Fortnite.

Fortnite: we’ve listened to your feedback and are now vaulting Harry, thank you for your patients — 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙨𝙪𝙠𝙞 🧁 (@UwUjustaweeb) April 4, 2019

He’s just mad that he can’t get a win — LordMasterGem (@LordMasterGem) April 4, 2019

Advertisement

If they ban it everyone is invited to my neighborhood for Fortnite pic.twitter.com/IsXv3IJnJa — dakotaz (@dakotaz) April 4, 2019

Seems good!👍 let’s just ban videos games and social media and everything digital while we are at it and just sit in our rocking chairs and drink tea all day!👌 — Use code: Itsenergie-ttv (@ItsEnergie) April 4, 2019

Prince Harry only wants to ban Fortnite because he knows he'll never get a victory royal — Dr Grandayy (@grandayy) April 4, 2019

Why is the issue always to do with the game Fortnite? What about all the other video games kids play day in day out....should they all be banned also? — Natalie Steele (@autismmum) April 4, 2019

Nevertheless, a few people supported Prince Harry's views on banning the game.

Agree! — Trump for President 2020❤🇺🇸⭐🎶🌴 (@SGIhasMyHeart01) April 6, 2019

The latest content update to Fortnite: Battle Royale introduced Boom Bow, which fires arrows with shogun shell tips. The weapon uses shotgun ammo and explodes on impact. Sniper Shootout Limited Time Mode made its way into the game, as well, with players having only the sniper rifles to eliminate their opponents. Additionally, the update fixed a slew of bugs in the game.

Regarding bans, there has been a growing chorus asking PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds to be banned in India.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and select mobile devices.

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.

Advertisement