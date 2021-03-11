Prince William trolled on Twitter for "not a racist family" comment

Prince William was recently spotted at an East London school, where the topic of his brother Prince Harry's interview and recent statements were brought up.

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, was asked if he had spoken to his brother and if the Royal Family is racist. This was his reply:

"We're very much not a racist family".

The internet, however, is not convinced and has been flooding Twitter with memes on Prince William's comment.

Also read: The Crown memes trend online after Meghan-Harry Netflix deal revelation in Oprah interview

Prince William gets trolled for "not a racist family" comment

NEW (SOUND ON): The Duke of Cambridge says he has not yet spoken to his brother and that “we are very much not a racist family” as he and the Duchess leave an East London school this morning: pic.twitter.com/gTGmUBH1Kg — Emily Nash (@emynash) March 11, 2021

For those out of the loop, the question from at the school was in connection with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey. The couple spoke candidly about the realities of life in the Royal Family and their hardships.

One of the standout revelations was that the Royal Family had concerns about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie's skin tone. This prompted a huge reaction online, with people calling the Royal Family racist.

Advertisement

Prince Harry confirms racism inside the BRF



They asked how Harry and Meghan's children were going to look like?



Harry shares that they left because of lack of support.#HarryandMeghanonOprah Princess Diana | Oprah | The Crown | pic.twitter.com/5DAAgX6mo4 — Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) March 8, 2021

Prince William responded by stating that he had not spoken to his brother and that the Royal Family isn't racist.

Most Twitter users weren't having it and had some funny responses to Prince William's comments.

Here are some of the best:

Prince William: #RoyalFamily is “very much not a racist family.”



They only murdered, brutalized, dehumanized and colonized Black people in Bahamas, Belize, Barbados, Jamaica, Kenya, Sudan, Botswana, Egypt, Somalia, Uganda, Nigeria, Zambia, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Grenada... pic.twitter.com/3jgQiE1orQ — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) March 11, 2021

“We’re very much not a racist family” - Prince William pic.twitter.com/JP8kKT9R3m — Myra (@SussexPrincess) March 11, 2021

Advertisement

Prince William: Royal Family aren’t racist Royal family: pic.twitter.com/WEQtEZSgiv — BOASBW (@BlackStrugglr) March 11, 2021

Prince William: we are not a racist family

The U.K: pic.twitter.com/EWwu0eSrnC — Rhiannon (@rhiannonefc18) March 11, 2021

Prince William: "Royal Family 'very much not racist"



Umm... pic.twitter.com/QPELqC9dOI — Di Turner (@m00min) March 11, 2021

Prince William: We are not a racist family.

Me: Yeah, okay, how many black relatives do you have?



Poor Meghan is half black and the rest of them are hiding any tainting of their blood, but it's okay to be marrying cousins. pic.twitter.com/nvrx7FYhF2 — TwiztedJedi (@jaydee1389) March 11, 2021

Advertisement

Prince William probably would have been better off keeping his royal mouth shut than making thing worse by saying they're "very much not a racist family", because

1) saying "we're not racist" is never a good idea, and

2) they were obsessed with the skin color of a baby. pic.twitter.com/H2GaeWz67s — Jay Barker (@buf2srq2) March 11, 2021

Prince William: We are not racist.



Everyone else: pic.twitter.com/UH62LlwwEW — Allison Z. (@AllisonZed86) March 11, 2021

@ prince william pic.twitter.com/zaRUStynd4 — Haifa Wehbe Stan Account (@_baechamel) March 11, 2021

LIVE #princewilliam speaks out about royal bigotry & racist family: pic.twitter.com/bumzas8726 — yaz kaan 🇦🇬🇬🇧 (@thisisyasminj) March 11, 2021

Advertisement

The remark has been spreading like wildfire, with netizens posting many different takes on the incident. Lots of jibes were taken on the British empire's history of colonization and how it led to systemic racism. Other users just wanted to joke about the situation.

The situation between the split family is unlikely to be solved anytime soon as the world watches on.

Also read: The funniest Piers Morgan memes on the internet, after "walk off incident" leads to him quitting Good Morning Britain