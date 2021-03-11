Prince William trolled on Twitter for "not a racist family" comment

Prince William was recently spotted at an East London school, where the topic of his brother Prince Harry's interview and recent statements were brought up.
The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, was asked if he had spoken to his brother and if the Royal Family is racist. This was his reply:
"We're very much not a racist family".
The internet, however, is not convinced and has been flooding Twitter with memes on Prince William's comment.
Prince William gets trolled for "not a racist family" comment
For those out of the loop, the question from at the school was in connection with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey. The couple spoke candidly about the realities of life in the Royal Family and their hardships.
One of the standout revelations was that the Royal Family had concerns about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie's skin tone. This prompted a huge reaction online, with people calling the Royal Family racist.
Prince William responded by stating that he had not spoken to his brother and that the Royal Family isn't racist.
Most Twitter users weren't having it and had some funny responses to Prince William's comments.
Here are some of the best:
The remark has been spreading like wildfire, with netizens posting many different takes on the incident. Lots of jibes were taken on the British empire's history of colonization and how it led to systemic racism. Other users just wanted to joke about the situation.
The situation between the split family is unlikely to be solved anytime soon as the world watches on.
