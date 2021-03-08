"The father who showed up": Twitter goes gaga over Tyler Perry after Meghan-Harry's "home revelation" in Oprah interview

The Meghan Markle-Prince Harry tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey has sprung quite a few surprises, with media mogul Tyler Perry's involvement being a significant revelation.
During her interview with the legendary talk show host, Meghan Markle recounted how Tyler Perry offered her, Prince Harry, and their infant son, Archie, one of his sprawling homes in Southern California. He also provided a full security detail when they first moved to America.
The couple revealed that they were almost in dire straits, with the royal family reportedly stripping away their security. This was just before the lockdown, when they were residing in Canada.
Luckily for them, close friend Tyler Perry stepped in and graciously offered one of his homes, as well as his security.
In the wake of this revelation, several Twitter users heaped praise upon the Madea star. They credited him and Oprah Winfrey for single-handedly stepping in and "bringing down the monarchy."
Tyler Perry hailed online in aftermath of The Prince Harry-Meghan Markle interview with Oprah
From shockingly revealing how the British Royals were deeply concerned about Archie's skin color to claiming that her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, made her cry before her wedding day, Meghan Markle's candid revelations have created a massive stir online.
In one of the most poignant segments, the Suits actress revealed that there was also a time when she contemplated suicide, as she simply "didn't want to be alive anymore":
One of the most heartwarming revelations was Tyler Perry's involvement, instrumental in setting up Meghan and Harry with a home, as well as housing security.
In light of his immense generosity being brought to light, Twitterati was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions that hailed the 51-year-old's wholesome persona:
Another section injected a good dose of humor by coming up with a series of hilarious memes that celebrated Tyler Perry's generosity.
Most were in the form of the Louisiana native dressed in his iconic garb of "Madea," a tough-as-nails grandmother who spearheaded his popular movie franchise.
As the Meghan Markle-Prince Harry interview continues to make waves online, it remains to be seen what repercussions lie in store and if the British Monarch decides to issue a response amid the furor online.
On the other hand, Tyler Perry continues to be hailed for his overwhelming generosity towards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Archie at a time when their own family had shunned them.