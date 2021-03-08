"The father who showed up": Twitter goes gaga over Tyler Perry after Meghan-Harry's "home revelation" in Oprah interview

The Meghan Markle-Prince Harry tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey has sprung quite a few surprises, with media mogul Tyler Perry's involvement being a significant revelation.

During her interview with the legendary talk show host, Meghan Markle recounted how Tyler Perry offered her, Prince Harry, and their infant son, Archie, one of his sprawling homes in Southern California. He also provided a full security detail when they first moved to America.

Tyler Perry offered Harry and Meghan his home for “several months” and he gave them his security too when they moved to the US #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/Tf5kN0gJ9B — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) March 8, 2021

The couple revealed that they were almost in dire straits, with the royal family reportedly stripping away their security. This was just before the lockdown, when they were residing in Canada.

Luckily for them, close friend Tyler Perry stepped in and graciously offered one of his homes, as well as his security.

In the wake of this revelation, several Twitter users heaped praise upon the Madea star. They credited him and Oprah Winfrey for single-handedly stepping in and "bringing down the monarchy."

Tyler Perry hailed online in aftermath of The Prince Harry-Meghan Markle interview with Oprah

From shockingly revealing how the British Royals were deeply concerned about Archie's skin color to claiming that her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, made her cry before her wedding day, Meghan Markle's candid revelations have created a massive stir online.

In one of the most poignant segments, the Suits actress revealed that there was also a time when she contemplated suicide, as she simply "didn't want to be alive anymore":

Advertisement

“Those that shine the brightest lights and the biggest smiles” you have no idea what’s going on behind closed doors.

Heartbreaking and true. #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/dwNjugbIup — Kelly Dobeck (@KellyDWeather) March 8, 2021

One of the most heartwarming revelations was Tyler Perry's involvement, instrumental in setting up Meghan and Harry with a home, as well as housing security.

In light of his immense generosity being brought to light, Twitterati was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions that hailed the 51-year-old's wholesome persona:

It’s a girl! She, too, won’t be protected or appreciated by the BRF. They were homeless and without security and had to depend on the kindness of strangers. Tyler Perry the Saint #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/CPfkCE5P2D — CurrentMood🌗 (@AtThisMomentNow) March 8, 2021

Advertisement

Tyler Perry is a guardian angel on earth! #OprahMeghanHarry — BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) March 8, 2021

when a meteor wipes out Planet Earth, I genuinely think Tyler Perry will remain — Cheye (tenured heaux) (@wumbooty) March 8, 2021

Man, Tyler Perry has my support forever. #OprahMeghanHarry — Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) March 8, 2021

Thank you Tyler Perry for doing what the royal family wouldn’t do for their own #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/NxGXyghpq1 — Jackie ♥ (@StoneColdMcCall) March 8, 2021

Advertisement

I love how Tyler Perry just do his good deeds and go..you never hear him talk about them. — Lisa. (@therealalicia__) March 8, 2021

Tyler Perry protected the Queen’s grandson, wife and child when no one in England would. #OprahMeghanHarry — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 8, 2021

This is such a heavy interview, but can we talk about how God works? Tyler Perry, who was once homeless, provided refuge to Prince Harry. — Desiree Tims (@TimsDesiree) March 8, 2021

Tyler Perry is one hell of a person. That’s that. — Glamruss (@GlamRuss) March 8, 2021

Advertisement

Tyler Perry is better than The Queen. Now I want “Madea’s Royal Holiday.” #OprahMeghanHarry — Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) March 8, 2021

Tyler Perry offering Prince Harry and Meghan refuge from the monarch just became my favorite Tyler Perry fun fact lmao — Taryn Finley (@_TARYNitUP) March 8, 2021

All the rich white people Harry knows & it’s Tyler Perry that helped #OprahMeghanHarry — OLONI BABY (@Oloni) March 8, 2021

Advertisement

Props to Tyler Perry, more supportive than literally anyone in the Windsor clan pic.twitter.com/Ph3SxZ6QiN — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) March 8, 2021

Tyler Perry stepping in a being a father to both Harry and Megan... https://t.co/noQumVOg0U — ANNIE DREA (@AnnieDreaXO) March 8, 2021

Harry felt let down by Charles.

Tyler Perry stepped in and stepped up by providing security and a home at a very crucial time when Harry’s Father should have been acting like a protective parent

What a total disappointment the Royal Family have been. #OprahMeghanHarry — DuchessMeghanXo (@xo_duchess) March 8, 2021

How can Charles call himself a father knowing that another man is protecting his son and his sons’ family. @tylerperry is the Real MVP #MeghanandHarryonOprah #HarryandMeghan — Sunrise613 (@dscruggleisreal) March 8, 2021

Advertisement

Tyler Perry housing Meghan & Harry while they gained their footing back here in America is so far THEE BIGGEST plot twist of 2021.



I did NOT see that coming.



Tyler Perry??!



🗣TYLER PERRY #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/MH5DvUb3LF — Shanelle Genai (@shanellegenai) March 8, 2021

Another section injected a good dose of humor by coming up with a series of hilarious memes that celebrated Tyler Perry's generosity.

Most were in the form of the Louisiana native dressed in his iconic garb of "Madea," a tough-as-nails grandmother who spearheaded his popular movie franchise.

This was the security protecting Harry and Meghan at Tyler Perry’s mansion:#HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/ZWBR8fXngo — C A L E B. (@calebjcurry) March 8, 2021

tyler perry is writing madea goes to buckingham palace as we speak #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/OyR7qtUZq8 — 🗝 (@DiaryOfKeysus_) March 8, 2021

Advertisement

omfg this can’t be real... we live in a world where tyler perry is doing more for meghan and harry than the royal family #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/DKYFvq3mTR — eskieuse me? (@gemini_flanagan) March 8, 2021

Tyler Perry giving Meghan housing and security while the royal family abandoned them is some tea #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/prKZFhBy3Q — M🐉 (@makeenz) March 8, 2021

TYLER PERRY GAVE THEM A PLACE TO STAY AND SECURITY? NOW THATS ONE I DIDNT SEE COMING?? pic.twitter.com/teNT1N4sXs — ⿻ (@ungodlyiris) March 8, 2021

Tyler Perry swooping down like T'Challa was not on my Bingo Card 😳 The Institution #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/ek4RUngnn3 — StayFlyShoes (@stayflyshoes) March 8, 2021

Advertisement

Tyler Perry housed and protected them because the monarch wouldn’t?! I didn’t have that on my bingo card. pic.twitter.com/C7hlnTDd8o — Kaitlin (@OklaKaitlin) March 8, 2021

Live footage of Tyler Perry auditioning for the role of Oprah in season 7 of the Crown on Netflix. Went method and brought his own crown. That’s commitment. #HarryMeghanOprah pic.twitter.com/7qOkubFQ69 — Chadwick Boseman Stan Account (@PhillipGBurke) March 8, 2021

tyler perry when meg told him everything pic.twitter.com/0w6Y367j97 — lilith (@crypthick_) March 8, 2021

Advertisement

how Tyler perry give Meghan and Harry more protection than the royal family... #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/t794yRTQQ2 — jordan (@jemsrpweety) March 8, 2021

Tyler Perry telling Meghan to do this interview pic.twitter.com/90GQ7TPYYa — Partna ˣ (@onlychloexhalle) March 8, 2021

so tyler perry gave them security but not the royal family #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/S0ZLmCtlbN — 🤍𝐿𝒶𝒾𝓁𝒶ᴺᴹ🤍 (@meowsielee) March 8, 2021

Tyler Perry and Oprah being the downfall of the British Monarchy is not something I had on my 2021 bingo card #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/FNv2Nc8Cbc — 👑 (@viratian18183) March 8, 2021

Advertisement

Tyler Perry to the rescue to protect the Duke & Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry a son of the heir to the throne had to rely on someone else for protection besides the BRF. #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/eiirr7YTL9 — CurlyIvy08💚💗👄 (@curlyivy08) March 8, 2021

You know they’re going to Google Tyler Perry and mistakenly print out a picture of Madea for the Queen tomorrow, and it will be glorious.



#OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/M2kbE0SZ8k — Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) March 8, 2021

As the Meghan Markle-Prince Harry interview continues to make waves online, it remains to be seen what repercussions lie in store and if the British Monarch decides to issue a response amid the furor online.

On the other hand, Tyler Perry continues to be hailed for his overwhelming generosity towards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Archie at a time when their own family had shunned them.