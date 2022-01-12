“This topic actually upsets me”: Destiny explains why the arrival of a “worse virus” than COVID would be desirable

Destiny recently talked about COVID-19 in a livestream and his talk of a “worse virus” set the internet ablaze. The comments section on Reddit is going back and forth, some defending Destiny’s statement and others condemning this latest hot take.

“This topic actually upsets me. I actually can’t believe how mind-numbingly stupid. . .I hope one day a worse virus comes and if you’re not vaccinated, we just don’t have to worry about you anymore. That is the best-case scenario for humans going forward.”

Destiny’s Hot Take on COVID Spurs Backlash on Reddit

Responses to the clip of Destiny vary wildly. Destiny has spoken negatively in the past about anti-vaxers. Known for hot takes, the streamer talked about a worse virus than COVID-19. In a heated moment, he emphasized how passionate he is about the topic by going on to say that this way, the people that aren’t vaccinated won’t be around anymore.

One Redditor defends the statement, pointing out that Destiny just wants anti-vaxers to not be around anymore, not the entire population of countries that cannot get vaccinated. An important takeaway from this argument was made further in the comments section, about the nature of getting vaccinated.

According to the thread, Destiny was exasperated after debating with anti-vaxers in the chat for well over an hour. It is easy to assume someone is being literal in a short clip, but more commenters insist Destiny was talking about anti-vaxers, and not people that simply cannot get access the vaccine.

Even if the streamer had good intentions, wanting people to be vaccinated, talking about how non-vaccinated people won't "be around anymore" is a not a sentiment that everyone shares. Nonetheless, the streamer put his thoughts out there for everyone to discuss.

Many take pity on people with the anti-vaccine rhetoric, but simply do not wish them to die as a result. Others stand more-so with Destiny, saying that people who won't social distance or test are endangering others needlessly.

At the end of the day, even though Destiny is well-known for being anti-vax, this particular clip has sparked hot debate on Reddit. Vaccination will not stop being a hot topic on social media, and Destiny made his thoughts on it very clear.

