“Are you serious right now?”: Twitch streamer Destiny left speechless after an intense debate with Alinity

In a moment that no one saw coming, Destiny was left speechless and flabbergasted during a debate with fellow Twitch streamer, Alinity.

The odds of Destiny being stumped are almost zero. However, the popular Twitch streamer couldn't argue at all with Alitiny's points when the duo met with each other recently.

During a host of cool conversations between the two, the streamers discussed the best countries in the world, and the Colombia-born Alinity didn't back down against the American Destiny.

Colombian Alinity takes Destiny to class during sensational debate

During their recent meeting, Alinity and Destiny discussed their respective countries, with the latter claiming America to be the best in the world and considering Colombia to be a bit inferior.

However, Alinity didn't back down as she noted that her country produced the best coca*ne in the world, to which Destiny replied:

"Yeah, I know, you know why I know, because you can get it in America, okay? You don't even have to go to Colombia to get Colombian coca*ne. That's how good America is."

Alinity refuted his point, however, Destiny doubled down by claiming that America gets everything that Colombia provides. But Alinity came right back at him by drawing another comparison:

"In Germany, they can get their American TV, isn't that the same?"

Destiny initially said no to her argument. However, when later asked why he doesn't believe so, he became perplexed and was unable to conjure an answer for her which led to laughter in the room.

Rarely do Twitch fans see Destiny in such a situation. However, Alinity propped up the perfect point that even he couldn't argue against.

Alinity reveals why Mizkif won't allow Destiny on his stream

Along with the debate, Alinity also let the cat out of the bag on why popular Twitch streamer Mizkif won't ever allow Destiny to be in his stream. She stated he doesn't mind Destiny at all. However, his friendship with HasanAbi prevents him from doing so.

"I asked Miz if we could come over later on his stream because we live really close and he was like 'Yeah, sure.' Then he was like, 'Actually, no, I can't do that to my boy Hasan."

In the end, it seems like a meeting won't be on the cards soon between Destiny and Mizkif. However, fans can always hope to see some hilarious conversations between the two in the future.

Edited by R. Elahi