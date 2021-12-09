"Mizkif doesn't care": Alinity spills the tea on why Mizkif doesn't allow Destiny on his stream

Natalia "Alinity Divine" Mogollon revealed the nail in the coffin for Steven Kenneth "Destiny" Bonnell II not being allowed to appear on Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo's streams.

The female content creator had invited Destiny to her stream, along with his girlfriend Melina Goransson and Alinity's roommate, an art streamer. During their time there, they engaged in a variety of topics, including one that Alinity may have misunderstood as a serious issue.

Alinity says HasanAbi's friendship is why Mizkif doesn't invite Destiny to his stream

During her recent IRL stream, Natalia "Alinity Divine" Mogollon invited several of her friends to have conversations with on camera, including political streamer Steven Kenneth "Destiny" Bonnell II and his girlfriend Melina Goransson.

Alinity is close friends with Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo, whom she often visits. Mid-conversation with the other three, Alinity dropped some potentially-serious statements involving Mizkif:

"Can I say this? No, (Mizkif) doesn't care. I asked (Mizkif) if we could come over later on his stream because we live really close and he was like 'Yeah, sure.' Then he was like, 'Actually, no, I can't do that to my boy (HasanAbi).' and I was like, 'What do you mean you can't do that to your boy (HasanAbi)?'"

After revealing what she was told by Rinaudo, she paused for a few seconds before saying the following:

"He said you guys can come over, but not on stream."

One particular Reddit user commented on the way they thought Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker would react to the moment, which coincidentally happened exactly as they predicted.

HasanAbi reacts to Alinity's reveal during his livestream

The drama surrounding Alinity's statement didn't end once she finished talking, however. Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker ended up seeing a clip of the moment, soon after it happened.

The political streamer immediately came to his own defense, chalking it up to people's lack of understanding regarding Mizkif's sarcastic and humorous nature as the reason why Alinity's words were misunderstood:

"I can't wait for this to into serious f***ing drama because of all of the psychopaths who like, take everything on the internet at face value and don't recognize that Mizkif is meme-ing literally 98% of the time. (Destiny and Melina) will probably show up in a little bit later, so that Mizkif can farm extra f***ing drama off of this and be like, 'Oh my god, Destiny is here.'"

In fact, HasanAbi's take on how Mizkif would use the artificially-crafted drama to gain clout on his end was exactly how most users of Livestream Fail predicted it to play out.

The drama between Destiny and Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker extends for years, as the two are political streamers who would often get into heated debates over their views.

Also Read Article Continues below

Their communities are often on end with one another, although the drama has simmered down in recent times as the two streamers have stopped interacting with each other.

Edited by R. Elahi