Twitch streamer Destiny calls NFTs a "scam", ends up doing paid promotion for NFTs within the same week

Popular Twitch streamer Destiny is currently facing harsh criticism from the streaming community for promoting NFTs on his official Twitch channel only several days after he bashed NFT enthusiasts on a livestream.

On a November 3 stream, the streamer had gone off about NFT enthusiasts, saying they were falling for the "pyramid scheme bullsh*t."

"You’re buying some worthless f***ing s**t, with the hopes you can pawn it off on some other loser in the future, who thinks they can pawn it off on somebody else. It’s all pyramid scheme bulls**t. That’s what it is."

A few days after his stream bashing NFTs, Destiny could be seen plugging the same on one of his livestreams. He was reading an ad for a company called Eternals, which sells Twitch clips in the form of NFTs. The official website for Eternals promotes their products as,

"Eternal Moments are non-fungible tokens (NFTs), whose uniqueness and rarity are guaranteed by the blockchain."

Destiny could be seen doing an ad read for the same, following which he even went on to explain the ad and, by extension, promote the NFTs.

"The idea behind this is you can basically buy and sell Twitch clips, and you can get an NFT that you get autographed by the streamer who the clip is of."

Naturally, the Twitch streamer was subjected to harsh criticism, where viewers pointed out his blatant hypocrisy. While several viewers shamed the obvious hypocrisy, others said it was not very uncharacteristic of Destiny.

Several people even said that Destiny was banning viewers from his chat to mention his hypocrisy, which was quite suspicious.

Destiny's hypocrisy is being compared to Hasanabi since the streamer faced a lot of flak after his Twitch earnings were leaked. Furthermore, the streamers recently fell out in public, which called for further memes about the same.

However, Destiny suddenly changing his stance about NFTs within less than a week is rather interesting.

