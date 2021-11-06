“I’m glad Tyler’s there”: Destiny reveals his take on streamers protecting each other, name drops Mizkif, Ludwig and QTCinderella

Steven Kenneth "Destiny" Bonnel II backed up Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp after the latter had some heated words to say about certain streamers at the real-life Twitch Rivals event.

Tyler, along with several other notable streamers, were present at the event. The League of Legends player called out some supposedly unruly behavior he saw that was perpetrated by several people, who later defended themselves on their stream after seeing what he had said.

Destiny calls out Twitch streamers for "covering" for one another

The Twitch Rivals in-person tournament started with a bang. However, the controversy wasn't lingering too far behind as several creators present at the venue have already created tension amongst themselves.

During a live stream that Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp held, he alleged that several Twitch content creators were acting rudely towards staff members at the event through their mannerisms and how they spoke. He was quoted saying,

"They're like children, they are bro."

While Tyler1 had not named any names, streamers Will Neff, Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris and Nick "nmplol" Polom went live on Sodapoppin's channel to out themselves as the subject of the League of Legend player's rant.

They explained that the questions posed to Twitch staff during a conversation they were all present for were completely genuine, as they were confused with the rules of the game. Will said they weren't trying to be "disrespectful," like Tyler had accused them of.

Steven Kenneth "Destiny" Bonnel II, who had not attended the event, reacted to the clips through his live stream from his house. Destiny sided with Tyler1, saying the following:

"I'm glad Tyler's there. I want to see a streamer from the outside that's popular, come here and get these guys all riled up. Because all these dudes are like, super self-protecting, will always suck themselves off, will always be super kind to each other, like 'Oh yeah dude, bro we'll cover for you, oh we're the LSF crew.' Tyler1 comes in there, BAM dude, 'Yo these motherf***ers are dumb as f***.'"

Destiny then added his predictions on how other streamers of the same group of friends as the opposing side would react:

"I bet there's going to be 12 of them responding. QTCinderella's going to go like, 'Um, actually, I talked to Ludwig and he talked to Soda and all and nothing happened blah blah,' I guarantee there's going to be 12 different LSF streamers, Mizkif and all are going to come on and comment about it. Damn, amen."

Unfortunately for Destiny, the members of the Livestream Fail subreddit did not seem to side with the streamer.

For context, Destiny is being called out for the alleged hypocrisy of his friends staying silent when he revealed his sponsorship from an NFT company, despite him going on a rant against NFTs a few days ago.

