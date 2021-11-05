Sodapoppin and WillNeff respond to Tyler1 calling them disrespectful at Twitch Rivals event

Thomas Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris and William “Willnef” Neff recently responded to Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp’s comments about their disrespectful behavior at the ongoing Twitch Rivals event.

Tyler1 had earlier criticized two streamers for their childish questions and jokes when a Twitch staff member was explaining the rules of an event to them. Tyler1 did not name the two streamers, but called them socially incompetent and childish.

Both WillNeff and Sodapoppin have since responded to the comments. Sodapoppin suggested that Tyler1 made the comments for attention, while WillNeff claimed that the two were not trying to be disrespectful towards the Twitch staff member.

WillNeff and Sodapoppin hit back at Tyler1’s allegations that they were being disrespectful towards Twitch staff

Tyler1 spoke in detail about the behavior of the “other streamers” during the Twitch Rivals event. The streamer explained that others were being disrespectful while Twitch staff tried to explain to them the rules for an event:

“These other streamers, they’re like children. The main guys were explaining the rules, and randomly people would ask questions, “can we put it in our mouth?!” “What if we shove it up our a**?” and everyone would laugh. Like, how socially incompetent are streamers? The guy was talking, explaining the rules, everyone was talking over him. Not even paying attention. I was like, are you children?”

While Tyler1 did not name the individuals that he was referring to, both WillNeff and Sodapoppin responded to his comments. WillNeff claimed that he was not trying to be disrespectful to Twitch staff, and was simply looking for an easier way to complete the challenge:

“Chance and I asked if we could put the dice in our mouth, because when you’re pedaling the thing, we were asking if you could bite the corner of it, so you wouldn’t drop it. Because if you dropped the dice, you got a 10-second time penalty. So I was literally just asking if I could bite the dice. I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful.”

Both Sodapoppin and Nick “Nmplol” Polom agreed, as the former explained why he thought Tyler1 had called them out initially:

“Yeah, we weren’t (being disrespectful). Tyler just wanted to call streamers stupid. Because everyone loves that.”

Hence, it seems like Tyler1 might have overreacted with his initial comments. The ongoing Twitch Rivals event has a range of popular content creators competing in random games and challenges, as can be seen in the tweet above.

