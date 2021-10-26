“Is this a joke?”: Sodapoppin reacts hilariously to being surrounded by a pack of dogs

Thomas Chance Morris, better known by his online alias Sodapoppin, is an American Twitch streamer. He has one of the largest followings on Twitch, with over 3 million followers and 360 million views. Along with gaming content, he also streams and uploads his bits from his everyday life and snippets of interesting things happening in his stream.

It was during one such stream Sodapoppin was taking a walk around what looked like the countryside. He soon heard the barking of multiple dogs, and within seconds, he was surrounded by a pack of them.

He comically said sorry to the dogs and tried to escape by avoiding eye contact and walking in the direction he needed to go. After walking a short distance, the famous Twitch streamer noticed the dogs charging at him again. Upon reaching Sodapoppin, they just barked a lot before leaving him alone. He called them good boys and wished them goodbye as they ran away.

Sodapoppin gives viewers a funny reaction while being surrounded by a group of dogs

Sodapoppin's recent interaction with dogs on his stream made fans laugh and post hilarious messages in chat. There were new people subscribing to his channel while he witnessed this fearsome interaction. He was surrounded by aggressively barking dogs who got quite close to him but eventually let him go unharmed.

Sodapoppin was completely outnumbered by the dogs and was lucky to get away safely the first time, only to get surrounded by them for the second time after walking a short distance.

This led to Sodapoppin remarking:

“Are you kidding me? Is this a joke?”

Although Sodapoppin is known to love animals and has a dog of his own, he was frightened when a pack of dogs approached him. Sodapoppin was streaming live when the pack charged at him, and he seemed scared of being ganged up by the canines.

This incident is one of many fun things that viewers watch Sodapoppin live for. His streams aren't the old fixed formula of gaming streams. He likes to mix things up by streaming his day-to-day life too.

