"Looks like our time here is over": Summit1g addresses Twitch ban fears after watching Doc's YouTube

Summit1g recently got his fans concerned when watching Dr DisRespect's YouTube stream on his Twitch livestream. Fans believed he would get banned as streamers are apparently "not allowed" to watch Doc on their channel. This misconception stems from the strained relationship that the streamer shares with the platform after his mysterious ban.

However, Summit1g brushed off these misconceptions with a laugh, saying it was "bullsh*t." He even went on to joke about how his days with Twitch would soon be over since he would be banned for watching Doc's video on livestream.

"Alright boys, well hey, looks like our time here is over. We’re going to be banned for three days. I’m kidding. I’m kidding."

Summit1g laughs off claims that he is "not allowed" to watch Doc on livestream

Summit1g started his October 24 stream by watching a YouTube video posted by Dr DisRespect, where the latter was looking to upgrade his streaming setup.

However, Summit's chat soon got very concerned that the streamer would get banned for watching the video, since streamers were apparently not allowed to watch Dr DisRespect on Twitch.

Summit brushed off these rumors with a laugh, saying that it made no sense.

"It's a YouTube video! Bullsh*t! I watch banned streamers all the time. I watched a video with, what’s that guy’s name, the guy who faked using a wheelchair."

Summit1g referred to Angel "ZilianOP" Hamilton, a streamer who was banned from Twitch for faking paralysis. He claimed he was paralyzed from the waist down and used a wheelchair. However, the streamer once stood up while he was live on stream, obviously unaware of the same. Hamilton faced a lot of flak for faking a disability, leading to his subsequent Twitch ban.

Summit reasoned that he would not fall into trouble for watching Doc if it was alright for him to watch ZilianOP on stream.

Dr DisRespect's Twitch ban is a mystery that still confuses fans worldwide. Neither party has disclosed the reason for the ban, but the "Two-Time" is now flourishing YouTube. Many popular streamers are still in awe of Dr DisRespect and his gameplay and often watch the same on their streams without facing any repercussions. Summit1g, too, seems inevitable that he has nothing to worry about.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar