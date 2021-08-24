"I make 1/4th of what I made on Twitch": Dr Disrespect admits Twitch ban hurt his popularity and wallet

Former Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect recently admitted that he is suing the "f**k out" of the streaming platform for his infamous ban from almost a year ago. While he has chosen to keep the reason behind his Twitch ban confidential, he still divulged how it cost him massive amounts of money.

While speaking about the Twitch ban's detrimental impact, Dr Disrespect described how he not only lost his partnership with the streaming platform, but also had to bid goodbye to various deals with brands like EA and Activision. This inflicted a major blow to his networks and, therefore, his income.

Many fans believe the move to YouTube has been beneficial for the former Twitch stalwart, which does carry some semblance of truth. However, according to Dr Disrespect, YouTube streaming has been about maximizing all of his opportunities, unlike getting it easy on Twitch, as he calls it.

Dr Disrespect lost close to $1.5 million following his Twitch ban

In his latest YouTube video, Dr Disrespect talked about how the Twitch ban affected him financially. He revealed that he now makes one-fourth of his earlier income from Twitch.

"I make probably a fourth, a quarter of what I was making on Twitch. A year later from being banned from the platform, a lot of people think "ey Doc you did good. You're doing incredible." Listen, we've certainly tried to maximize the most of what we had to work with."

Based on the latest estimates of his net worth, Dr Disrespect reportedly made $2 million a year from streaming on Twitch. This means that he lost close to $1.5 million, which is a staggering drop.

Twitch ban's further ramifications on Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect continued to talk about the ban's impact on his finances and networks.

"I appreciate the support. You guys have been absolutely amazing. But, the Twitch ban has really, really affected us, not just from a financial standpoint, but from a networking standpoint. From all the relationships we've built in the past 5 years in terms of Activision to EA. All the big partners and sponsorships have to question "why'd you get banned?""

The "Two-Time" admitted that the last year has been 'extremely disheartening' and a 'roller-coaster of emotions' for him. The streamer's duress duly explains his decision to sue Twitch.

