Dr Disrespect sends fans into a frenzy after promising to 'sue the f**k out of Twitch'

Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV, commonly known as Dr Disrespect, broke his silence on his permanent Twitch ban during a recent live stream and speculated that he could be "suing the f**k out of them."

It's safe to say that he broke the internet and began trending on Twitter a few hours ago when he unapologetically stated that he would be suing Twitch. While making the announcement, he also made it clear that he had known the reason behind his ban for months but chose to keep silent. He said,

"There’s a reason why I don’t talk about it, I can’t talk about this kind of stuff. A lot of people ask, "Do you know the reason?’ Yeah, I do know the reason why now. I’ve known for months now."

Given his statement, it's clear that his legal team is already filing paperwork and is about ready to push out a lawsuit against the streaming platform. It is more than likely the lawsuit will aim to recuperate monetary damages, as well as damage caused to his status and image as a content creator.

It goes without saying that Dr Disrespect's Twitch ban is probably one of the most well-kept secrets in the world of streamers and content creators. To date, no one knows why he was permanently kicked off the platform, but fans are eager to find out.

While there's no information yet, some fans have already taken to social media to discuss a few viable theories as to why he was banned unceremoniously and without warning from Twitch.

Fans react to Dr Disrespect's message

Right off the bat, fans began asking one of the hardest questions to answer, which was: "Will Dr Disrespect even stand a chance at winning the lawsuit?"

Given that Twitch's parent company is Amazon, any individual, regardless of their cloud, is staring at a tough legal battle that is bound to cost a lot of money.

twitch has lost two law suits this year already phantomlord won his case which in all seriousness love him or hate him was kind of like docs minus the gambling issues. They also lost a class action for people who fell victim to deer bitch her group that target banned streamers — bulletclubgaming91 (@bulletclub1992) August 24, 2021

Although Twitch has lost lawsuits in the past, given Dr Disrespect's statement of wanting to sue them for everything he's lost, the battle may be a lot tougher than ranked Warzone matches.

In addition to the uphill battle, a few netizens have concluded that he could be lying. Suffice to say. Twitch must have had "good reasons" to ban Dr Disrespect from the platform permanently.

While on the topic of Twitch bans, a former French Twitch admin/staff claims that Dr Disrespect was bluffing regarding the lawsuit and further stated that his entire gaming career would be put at risk if the public knew the real reason.

It's unclear if this individual really has insider information regarding the ban. However, given that he was associated with Twitch, the possibility is always there. Readers interested in viewing the thread can click here.

Here are a few more reactions from fans regarding the situation at hand:

He can sue because he was on contract not affiliate but the Chances are doc will settle because he is using Amazon. Guarantee they have the most expensive lawyers on retainer — robert mcdonald (@fiestamk6_) August 24, 2021

Doc was under a contract. And that's totally different. Might wanna educate your self on that. — Lukas (@Justice96) August 24, 2021

If it makes it into an actual court then yes it will be public information but Twitch may settle for an NDA, but they are telling streamers why they've been banned now so 🤷‍♂️ — Shawn Janneck (@PrinceofDeath86) August 23, 2021

Just guessing but doc said he’d get a bigger deal at mixer so twitch had him sign a contract then mixer fell thru so they banned doc for tos and brought back shroud and ninja. Just seems twitch was butthurt that doc finessed them — Textpectations (@_Textpectations) August 23, 2021

As of now, it's unclear if and when the lawsuit will be filed. However, if Dr Disrespect has evidence of being mistreated by Twitch, the gaming community will be in for another David versus Goliath legal situation.

