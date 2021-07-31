Elon Musk sides with Epic Games in Apple vs Fortnite lawsuit

The entire Epic Games vs. Apple ordeal went on to become one of the biggest events globally last year. Of course, the majority of the gaming community sided with Epic Games although there was considerable support for Apple as well.

While the lawsuit is not discussed as much now as it used to be last year, it is still one of the most significant incidents of our time. Elon Musk recently offered his two cents on the issue and quite visibly sided with Epic Games in the fiasco.

Epic Games sued Apple last year after the company removed the iconic Battle Royale title Fortnite from the App Store. This was largely in response to the direct payment system that Epic built within Fortnite so that Apple cannot take home the 30% fee for App Store purchases.

The removal of Fortnite from the App Store gave rise to major opposition from the gaming community and #FreeFortnite subsequently began trending on Twitter at the time.

The majority of the community agreed that the stance taken by Epic Games against Apple would go on to make sure that the app developers are not exploited in terms of money. Many independent app developers would probably not choose the Apple App Store as a platform for their products if they have to pay a fee for the platform the Store provides.

Elon Musk visibly takes Epic's side in the Apple vs. Epic Games fiasco

In a recent tweet, Musk said:

Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

While many have replied to his tweet saying that it is a small amount that Apple charges for the vast platform it provides to the developers, many have pointed out that there is no apparent reason as to why the platform can charge 30% of all in-app purchases in Fortnite.

As it turns out, this is exactly Elon Musk's point on the entire issue as well:

Normally, competitive pressure would force Apple to lower fees, but Apple & Android have a duopoly on phones. When interface familiarity is taken into account, it’s basically a monopoly.



The effective 30% sales tax Apple charges is hidden from users or there would be an outcry. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

Now, of course, there are two sides to the Epic Games vs. Apple lawsuit, but many have commended Epic as their stance will make it easier for small-time developers and independent devs who wish to release their apps on this platform.

