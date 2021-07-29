Fortnite Rift Tour Event: Start date, timings, free rewards and more

The long-awaited Ariana Grande Fortnite event has finally been confirmed. Earlier this morning, the countdown timer in Fortnite was confirmed as an indication of the time left until the Ariana Grande live event. Fortnite has now given it an official name and date. The Fortnite Rift Tour, as it's called now, will be held from August 6th to August 8th.
The Rift Tour in Fortnite
While it isn't necessarily confirmed to be Ariana Grande, it is stated that "Fortnite and a record-breaking superstar collide" in the upcoming event. This description can definitely apply to her. Dataminer HYPEX is also convinced that the superstar in question will be Ariana Grande.
The rift theme makes sense as well. In Season 5 of Chapter 2, Fortnite made great use of the rifts bringing in people from other realities. It now seems that Ariana Grande will be the latest addition. While it's not yet known if this will be connected to the storyline as previously theorized, it seems a likely occurrence that Ariana Grande will be here very soon.
In anticipation of the event, Fortnite has also released some limited time challenges for players to earn some XP and purchase Battle Pass items. These are all the challenges and rewards:
- Interact with the Rift Tour Posters – Rift-sterpiece spray
- Use an Alien Hologram Pad on top of the Party UFO – Cloudy Kitty
- Save the date in the Rift Tour tab and play a match – Cosmic Cuddles background
- Attend the Rift Tour – No reward
Another thing to note is that this is apparently only Phase 1, according to iFireMonkey. It truly will be a musical experience like no other.
Is this going to be the biggest live event in Fortnite history?