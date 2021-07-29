Fortnite Rift Tour Event: Start date, timings, free rewards and more

The long-awaited Ariana Grande Fortnite event has finally been confirmed. Earlier this morning, the countdown timer in Fortnite was confirmed as an indication of the time left until the Ariana Grande live event. Fortnite has now given it an official name and date. The Fortnite Rift Tour, as it's called now, will be held from August 6th to August 8th.

Ariana Grande (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Rift Tour in Fortnite

While it isn't necessarily confirmed to be Ariana Grande, it is stated that "Fortnite and a record-breaking superstar collide" in the upcoming event. This description can definitely apply to her. Dataminer HYPEX is also convinced that the superstar in question will be Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande in Fortnite (Image via Charlie INTEL)

The rift theme makes sense as well. In Season 5 of Chapter 2, Fortnite made great use of the rifts bringing in people from other realities. It now seems that Ariana Grande will be the latest addition. While it's not yet known if this will be connected to the storyline as previously theorized, it seems a likely occurrence that Ariana Grande will be here very soon.

"Fortnite and a record-breaking superstar collide"



This HAS TO BE Ariana Grande! pic.twitter.com/G4iEC0CRCi — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 29, 2021

In anticipation of the event, Fortnite has also released some limited time challenges for players to earn some XP and purchase Battle Pass items. These are all the challenges and rewards:

Interact with the Rift Tour Posters – Rift-sterpiece spray

Use an Alien Hologram Pad on top of the Party UFO – Cloudy Kitty

Save the date in the Rift Tour tab and play a match – Cosmic Cuddles background

Attend the Rift Tour – No reward

These challenges & rewards got decrypted while i was sleeping, they go live in 2 hours!



ALSO GOOD MORNING ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CqYjwZE5WF — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 29, 2021

Another thing to note is that this is apparently only Phase 1, according to iFireMonkey. It truly will be a musical experience like no other.

Website description:



The Fortnite Rift Tour is a new way to experience musical performances by top artists. A magical journey, in-game rewards and more!



A musical experience unlike any other. Find out more August 2!



Side Note:

This is only "Phase 1" meaning we can expect more! pic.twitter.com/8tWScy5qNc — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 29, 2021

Is this going to be the biggest live event in Fortnite history?

Edited by Sabine Algur