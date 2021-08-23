Twitch streamer falls victim to horrifying hate raid while on livestream

Most Twitch streamers have been vocal about their experiences with social issues like racism and sexism, among others. Unfortunately, Twitch is not free from racists, and lately, racists have become a lot more open about this aspect of their characteristic on Twitch, in spite of the rage against them.
In a recent incident of the same, popular Twitch streamer Trihex fell prey to a 'hate raid', where he was subjected to racist messages with multiple viewers calling him the N-word.
The streamer was shocked to experience this, as expected.
TW: Racism
Twitch streamer Trihex reveals his first ever hate raid experience
Trihex took to Twitter to talk about the hate raid he was subjected to, where viewers can be seen spamming the Twitch chat with the N-word. The streamer called upon Twitch to ask for a solution to this issue.
Many viewers and fellow streamers spoke out in Trihex's favor, suggesting that it is high time that Twitch did something about the issue of open racism on its platform.
Streamers like Ludwig and A.M. Thorne expressed their displeasure regarding the incident.
The common consensus was that Twitch needs to do something to ensure that the accounts of people making racist comments are banned.
Trihex expressed his displeasure over the racist use of the TriHard emote
Trihex is popular for his Twitch emote, the TriHard. While it is mostly used to express excitement, some people can often be seen using the emote with a racist connotation.
Trihex recently discovered that his emote was being used with racist connotations, and he did not shy away from expressing his displeasure regarding the same.
He made his hatred for racists known and said that he did not condone his smiling face being used in racist contexts.
Trihex is extremely proud of his emote, which has been among the top Twitch emotes since 2012. He made it extremely clear that he will not allow racists to dim his shine or change the context of his emote to suit their discriminatory views.
It is horrifying and deeply saddening that even in 2021, streamers like Trihex are targeted by racists and shamed for the color of their skin. It would be a huge step in the right direction for Twitch to single out and ban the profiles of people who spew sexist and racist comments on streamers' content.