Twitch streamer falls victim to horrifying hate raid while on livestream

Most Twitch streamers have been vocal about their experiences with social issues like racism and sexism, among others. Unfortunately, Twitch is not free from racists, and lately, racists have become a lot more open about this aspect of their characteristic on Twitch, in spite of the rage against them.

In a recent incident of the same, popular Twitch streamer Trihex fell prey to a 'hate raid', where he was subjected to racist messages with multiple viewers calling him the N-word.

Popular Twitch streamer Trihex recently experienced his first hate raid (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

The streamer was shocked to experience this, as expected.

TW: Racism

Twitch streamer Trihex reveals his first ever hate raid experience

Trihex took to Twitter to talk about the hate raid he was subjected to, where viewers can be seen spamming the Twitch chat with the N-word. The streamer called upon Twitch to ask for a solution to this issue.

Well I see what these hate raids are all about, having experienced one myself just now.



We gotta fix this sooner rather than later, huh @Twitch? pic.twitter.com/Av3eUebXN1 — trihex @ fitness (17.0% body fat) (@trihex) August 22, 2021

Many viewers and fellow streamers spoke out in Trihex's favor, suggesting that it is high time that Twitch did something about the issue of open racism on its platform.

It's horrifying to know that racists are beginning to feel empowered enough to be open about it on Twitch... I don't even understand how all these people found this amusing. I'm so sorry this happened to you. Hopefully, they won't be on Twitch much longer. — Lucky Lai (@luckstruck9) August 23, 2021

Streamers like Ludwig and A.M. Thorne expressed their displeasure regarding the incident.

Christ there’s fkn insane psychopath shit sorry that happened to you <3 — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) August 22, 2021

Twitch needs to act on this shit asap and not just acknowledge it. Sorry this happened man — Sam Thorne (@Strippin) August 22, 2021

Wtf is going on. Sorry you and others have been getting targeted. Hopefully a solution is made by twitch. — eU Bear (@BearUNLV) August 22, 2021

The common consensus was that Twitch needs to do something to ensure that the accounts of people making racist comments are banned.

Trihex expressed his displeasure over the racist use of the TriHard emote

Trihex is popular for his Twitch emote, the TriHard. While it is mostly used to express excitement, some people can often be seen using the emote with a racist connotation.

I have never witnessed any of these "hate raids" happening on Twitch myself [until this]. I hate hearing my emote is getting abused.



Would you be open to hoping on-stream and breaking down what's happening here @MDee14?



Can DM me if you want :) https://t.co/M0clsBKdJy — trihex @ fitness (17.0% body fat) (@trihex) August 20, 2021

Trihex recently discovered that his emote was being used with racist connotations, and he did not shy away from expressing his displeasure regarding the same.

Gonna come at me sour then delete the tweet? LOL pic.twitter.com/3uEFwtcz6e — trihex @ fitness (17.0% body fat) (@trihex) August 22, 2021

He made his hatred for racists known and said that he did not condone his smiling face being used in racist contexts.

Trihex is extremely proud of his emote, which has been among the top Twitch emotes since 2012. He made it extremely clear that he will not allow racists to dim his shine or change the context of his emote to suit their discriminatory views.

TriHard has remained your favorite global @Twitch emote since 2012. Use it in chat to brighten someone's day! pic.twitter.com/7e6YyosuVI — trihex @ fitness (17.0% body fat) (@trihex) January 7, 2021

It is horrifying and deeply saddening that even in 2021, streamers like Trihex are targeted by racists and shamed for the color of their skin. It would be a huge step in the right direction for Twitch to single out and ban the profiles of people who spew sexist and racist comments on streamers' content.

Edited by Ashish Yadav