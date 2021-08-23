Ludwig states that it's "terrifying" to be a homeowner as a Twitch streamer

Ludwig "Ludwig" Ahgren is one of the most popular streamers. He is famous for his gameplay streams, esports commentary and his Just Chatting streams also garner the attention of many viewers.

Most people are of the opinion that streamers have many things a lot easier than others. However, Ludwig took a moment in one of his recent streams to bust this myth. He explained how some very basic things, such as buying a house, become very difficult if one is a famous streamer on Twitch or YouTube. He cited examples as well to further strengthen his point.

Ludwig cites the experiences of fellow streamers as reasons he is "terrified" of buying a house

Ludwig stated safety concerns as the main reason he is scared of buying a house. Popular streamers who are homeowners are always at risk of having personal details like their home addresses leaked. This may result in strangers showing up at their doortstep, and the past experience of quite a few streamers suggests that these people usually do not have good intentions.

The American streamer maintains a pretty good relationship with other streamers in the community, such as xQc, Amouranth and others. Therefore, upon stating that the idea of buying a house terrifies him, he also brought to light Amouranth's recent horrifying experience.

Popular Twitch streamer Amouranth was subject to a horrifying experience recently (Image via Sportskeeda)

Somebody had tried to set Amouranth's house on fire via arson. Shockingly, this is not the only time something like this has happened to the popular ASMR streamer. Back in 2020 as well, someone aimed fireworks at her house under the guise of Fourth of July celebrations.

It’s terrifying that that’s how far you have to go because you don’t feel safe living in your own home.

Swatting and doxxing can also become major problems for streamers if their address is leaked. In fact, things got so bad for popular streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel that he was forced to switch houses. Valkyrae and Pokimane were also forced to move out of their LA home when their address was leaked online.

xQc was subjected to swatting many times before he switched houses. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ludwig also cited the example of an unnamed streamer to provide his viewers with an idea of the extent to which streamers have to go to to ensure their security. He said that a streamer had bought a house under a different name just so that people would not identify the house as his.

Therefore, while things might seem a lot easier for streamers, they are subjected to many bizarre problems that others might not have to endure.

