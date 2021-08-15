Twitter reacts as miscreant who tried to set Amouranth's house on fire is caught

Twitch's ASMR streamer Amouranth is no stranger to obsessive fans and threats. However, one such person recently took it too far by trying to set her house on fire. In a series of tweets, Amouranth shared her account of the horrifying incident.
She explained that late on the evening of August 1, a fire was spotted along the side of her house, and the authorities strongly suspect Arson. Amouranth has always been very open regarding her stories of harassment, and revealed that such an incident had occurred earlier in 2020 as well. A person had tried to set her house on fire by directly aiming fireworks at her house, under the pretext of July 4 festivities.
Here are the tweets shared by Amouranth on her Twitter account.
The incident was clearly very scary for Amouranth, which also goes on to show how unsafe things can get for popular streamers when personal details like their address are made public.
Amouranth stated that authorities were trying to get hold of area surveillance to get a hold of potential suspects. Twitter was quick to react to Amouranth's story. Most people wrote about how unsafe things were for popular streamers, while expressing their relief about the fact that Amouranth was safe.
Twitter reacts to Amouranth's horrific story
Wishes and concerns flowed in for Amouranth once she shared her story. People could not believe that some people were willing to go to such extents for jealousy.
Many others had suggestions for what Amouranth could do for some added security.
Amouranth informed that she was alrightx and so were the many animals residing in her home, which relieved lots of people.
Naturally, most people in the comments section wished for the person responsible for the attack to be caught and put into jail. Echoing the thoughts of people in the comments section, it is truly saddening that people are willing to go to such extents to harm a streamer just because they do not like the content they produce. However, it is a relief that the streamer came out of the incident unharmed.