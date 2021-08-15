Twitter reacts as miscreant who tried to set Amouranth's house on fire is caught

Twitch's ASMR streamer Amouranth is no stranger to obsessive fans and threats. However, one such person recently took it too far by trying to set her house on fire. In a series of tweets, Amouranth shared her account of the horrifying incident.

She explained that late on the evening of August 1, a fire was spotted along the side of her house, and the authorities strongly suspect Arson. Amouranth has always been very open regarding her stories of harassment, and revealed that such an incident had occurred earlier in 2020 as well. A person had tried to set her house on fire by directly aiming fireworks at her house, under the pretext of July 4 festivities.

Here are the tweets shared by Amouranth on her Twitter account.

Yesterday, Late in the evening there was a fire along the side of my home originating from the area where my trashcan is kept. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but investigators strongly suspect arson. — Amouranth (@Amouranth) August 14, 2021

tried to shoot fireworks AT my house under the guise of July 4th festivities. Said person was intercepted before he could actually do the act (caught red handed tho), and arrested.



I also get — Amouranth (@Amouranth) August 14, 2021

the garden variety of swatting on a weekly basis but have a good working relationship with local law enforcement. If you’re a streamer I cannot stress this enough. Be proactive, talk to them, they won’t understand but having your location “flagged” can — Amouranth (@Amouranth) August 14, 2021

You might want or set up like a safe or password so they can (such as in my situations) know when it’s a “real threat” and to roll in full force… — Amouranth (@Amouranth) August 14, 2021

The incident was clearly very scary for Amouranth, which also goes on to show how unsafe things can get for popular streamers when personal details like their address are made public.

Amouranth stated that authorities were trying to get hold of area surveillance to get a hold of potential suspects. Twitter was quick to react to Amouranth's story. Most people wrote about how unsafe things were for popular streamers, while expressing their relief about the fact that Amouranth was safe.

Twitter reacts to Amouranth's horrific story

Wishes and concerns flowed in for Amouranth once she shared her story. People could not believe that some people were willing to go to such extents for jealousy.

People are willing to go to jail over jealousy.



Jealousy is a horrible thing.



Glad your safe. — Gross Gore (@GrossieGore) August 14, 2021

This goes to show that people just solemnly wish to cause harm and it is so sickening… Kait I am glad you and your animals are okay! keep you in my thoughts and hope they catch this crook. my blades are fore hire… I send you only but good vibes and wish you protection 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/wIPgeYQP0P — Jp Hell (@JpHell1) August 14, 2021

Damn. That's gotta add loads of stress knowing that people just target your home for such things. Hope everyone is ok and the person responsible is caught.

Seriously fucked up — Fernando Deleon (@FernandoMaxis) August 14, 2021

Many others had suggestions for what Amouranth could do for some added security.

This is not cool at all.



You need to get complete camera coverage (even if it seems excessive) so that you'll have 4k evidence to track these people down.



And a couple super high quality cameras to grab license plates on your street. Like embassy grade security. — ॐ (@JasonSamfield) August 15, 2021

Worst case scenario to this is that it is arson and the person gets away with it and tries again. You should hire security around the clock. In most situations, thats not manageable but you do have the resources to do this. — Itititi (@Itititi19) August 15, 2021

Although, it might set you back with your animal sanctuary. However, compare having to pay for around the clock security vs having your house burned down and having to buy/build a new one and decide which is worse yourself. — Itititi (@Itititi19) August 15, 2021

Considering this was attempted more than once, the “possibility” of your house being burned to the ground has evolved into more of a “probability”. Lets hope it doesn’t follow the rules of pokemon and it evolves even further than that. — Itititi (@Itititi19) August 15, 2021

Arm yourself and increase your home security please. — Patrick (@sportbikeguy00) August 14, 2021

Amouranth informed that she was alrightx and so were the many animals residing in her home, which relieved lots of people.

I am ok. The fur babies are all ok too — Amouranth (@Amouranth) August 14, 2021

I am really sorry this kinda shit happens to you! Glad you and the doggos are ok! 🙏 Sounds like you already have a surveillance system set up and running which is great! Hopefully, the deuce-bag is caught and prosecuted. Stay safe! — Zombieslayer4951 (@zombieslyr4951) August 14, 2021

Glad to hear this. Hope the person in question is caught. — The Braves Fan (@TweetsBraves) August 14, 2021

Naturally, most people in the comments section wished for the person responsible for the attack to be caught and put into jail. Echoing the thoughts of people in the comments section, it is truly saddening that people are willing to go to such extents to harm a streamer just because they do not like the content they produce. However, it is a relief that the streamer came out of the incident unharmed.

