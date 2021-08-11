5 most popular emotes on Twitch and what they actually mean

Twitch chat is partially what makes the Amazon-owned streaming platform so popular. It changes the experience from simple passive viewing to an interactive one where fans can actually interact with their favorite streamers.

Even when people are simply texting each other, they use emojis or emoticons to express their feelings regarding a situation or statement. Twitch chat has a similar feature, known as Twitch emote. Viewers can use various Twitch emotes to express feelings of excitement, happiness, and even to poke fun, among others. Over time, some Twitch emotes have become a lot more popular than others.

Top Twitch emotes and their meanings

5. BabyRage

BabyRage Twitch emote (Image via Madskil)

The BabyRage emote, as the name suggests, serves the purpose of showing rage in the form of throwing a tantrum. Viewers use this emote when they are trying to point out how someone has been whining about the same thing long enough for it to be labeled as nagging.

The emote gradually became associated with a Dota 2 player who got very emotional during his streams, by the name Arteezy.

4. Trihard

Trihard emote on Twitch (Image via Know Your Meme) Kr

The Trihard emote on Twitch is the face of a Twitch streamer by the name of TriHex. The emote shows his very excited face and serves to portray the same emotion. The picture was taken during a Texas-based anime convention in 2012, after which the streamer's fans spammed Twitch polls to turn it into an emote.

Rarely, however, the emote is also used by distasteful users in a racist context.

3. Kreygasm

Kreygasm emote on Twitch (Image via pngaaa.com)

Weirdly enough, the Kreygasm emote on Twitch is also used to signify excitement and joy. The emote is based on a variety streamer on Twitch named Kreyg. Although he originally declined an offer to have a global emote on Twitch when he was offered the same in 2011 by the Justin.tv staff, he later agreed to it when "Kreygasm" was coined in his Twitch chat.

2. Pogchamp

Pogchamp emote on Twitch (Image via FAVPNG.com)

The Pogchamp emote on Twitch is based on the popular streamer Ryan “Gootecks” Gutierrez. The picture was clicked when he made a shocked face upon seeing a cameraman walk straight into his camera when he was at a game show. The emote, however, was used to express immense excitement.

Twitch removed the emote from the platform after the streamer made some uncalled for opinions about the violence that took place at the Capitol in January. The platform even put it out as an official announcement via its official Twitter handle.

We've made the decision to remove the PogChamp emote following statements from the face of the emote encouraging further violence after what took place in the Capitol today. — Twitch (@Twitch) January 7, 2021

1. Kappa

Kappa Twitch emote (Image via Dictionary.com)

The Kappa Twitch emote is the face of Josh DeSeno, one of the members of Justin.tv. The emote soon went on to become the face of Twitch, as people started spamming the emote everywhere.

The Kappa emote is used to express sarcasm and trolling.

There are many emotes on Twitch that saw immense fame, but these were the top 5 popular Twitch emotes.

Disclaimer: The list is not a definitive ranking and only expresses the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod