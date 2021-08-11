Top 5 streamers who went ballistic at viewers on live stream

Streaming might be a fascinating profession, but it is definitely not easy. Since streamers become role models for their viewers, they need to keep their cool even in the most challenging situations. However, they, too, are human at the end of the day.

Sometimes viewers do infuriating things on stream, which streamers may find disrespectful or unethical. Therefore, it is not always possible to keep cool. Sometimes these streamers end up lashing out at their viewers.

These are some notable names who have lost their cool on stream

5) Pokimane

Pokimane reacted to derogatory comments on stream (Image via SoLo on YouTube)

There is no doubt that Pokimane is one of the most physically attractive streamers in the community. However, many people make derogatory comments, claiming that she tries to show off her body while she is streaming. Pokimane is explicitly careful about such things and is a vocal critic of salacious streamers.

But such remarks have led to her ranting on stream a few times, frequently lashing out at viewers who make such comments about her.

4) Ninja

Popular streamer Ninja getting mad at a viewer (Image via Fortnite Finesse via YouTube)

Ninja is one of the most popular streamers in the world. His streams regularly rake in thousands of views. Some viewers target such streamers to gain attention from stream sheneginans.

One such viewer gave a $20 donation and requested the streamer to play his music on the stream. Ninja got annoyed that the viewer expected him to promote his music for a $20 donation. He lashed out against the viewer, saying that he does not do business on stream.

3) xQc

xQc rages at a viewer's "gift" (Image via xQcOw on YouTube)

xQc is commonly known as the 'king of controversies' on Twitch. His rage and toxicity in streams have become a routine affair. However, sometimes, his rage is quite justified.

During his streams, xQc also opens gifts his fans send to him via mail. In one such instance, he opened a gift where the fan had sent him a box of syringes as a joke. However, the streamer was displeased with this joke and even contemplated informing the police.

2) Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect rages at a viewer over huge donation (Image via Champions Club on YouTube)

Dr Disrespect is known for his Call of Duty gameplay and rage quitting Warzone games. He currently streams on YouTube after his Twitch ban. He often roasts fellow streamers and viewers for their actions on stream.

On one such occasion, the streamer attempted to take a picture with a cool fan-made logo. But his intent was spoiled when a $600 donation popped up on the screen, covering the logo. This caused the streamer to rage at the viewer for donating at that pivotal moment.

1) Bad Bunny

Twitch's most entitled streamer (Image via Sportskeeda)

Former Twitch streamer Bad Bunny raised many eyebrows when she regularly berated viewers on stream for not donating to her channel. She would act toxic and hurl insults at viewers who did not donate a lot. This earned her the label of being 'the most entitled streamer.' Due to her behavior, Bad Bunny was swiftly banned from Twitch.

This list is unranked and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen