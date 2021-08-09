Top 5 streamers who were canceled for being too toxic

Oftentimes, streamers forget that they are role models for their fans, and act inappropriately on livestream or otherwise. They can be seen talking or doing things in a manner that is very demeaning toward a particular race, community or gender.

However, fans have their morals straight in such situations for the most part, and immediately demand a ban on streamers who are toxic toward them or other streamers for no good reason. In some situations, streamers have also received permanent bans from Twitch after being called out for toxic behavior.

Here are the top five streamers who got canceled for their toxic behavior.

Streamers who got banned for toxic behavior

5) Sononoldschool

Sononoldschool was banned from Twitch in 2015 (Image via EmilysPro Vieuwbot/YouTube)

Sononoldschool was a rising Runescape streamer on Twitch. He got a substantial number of views on his streams; however, he was known to use filthy language during his livestreams. He would also stream completely drunk and had even passed out while streaming.

Behavior like this led many of his viewers to leave his streams midway. However, the final nail in the coffin was when he used the N-word while he was on livestream. Twitch was quick to hand out a permanent ban to the streamer after the incident. He now streams on YouTube but doesn't have nearly as good viewership as he did on Twitch.

4) Playmate Tessi

Playmate Tessi was canceled on Twitch for making fun of a cancer patient (Image via Sportskeeda)

Playmate Tessi is easily one of the most entitled streamers on Twitch. She made fun of a viewer for having leukemia, which, naturally, got her a lot of well-deserved hatred from streamers and viewers in the community. What's worse is that she claimed to not understand what the issue was, and found everything she said hilarious. It went on to become a huge issue when her father disowned her for this act and she called the cops on him. However, she was banned from Twitch for making fun of the viewer with leukemia, and it is one of the most well-deserved bans on Twitch.

3) 4Conner

Twitch streamer 4Conner was banned for being racist (Image via Distractify)

4Conner was a prominent streamer on Twitch before logs of his chats were leaked, which revealed his true nature as racist and sexist. He made racist comments toward a fellow streamer, saying he would commit hate crimes toward the African-American community if she dressed a certain way. Furthermore, his chat logs also showed him blatantly stating that women could never be good at video games or driving.

After his chats were leaked, he admitted that he realized his career was over. He received a Twitch ban, and popular streamer Mizkif kicked him out of his house soon after the incident.

2) BadBunny

Twitch's most entitled streamer, BadBunny (Image via Tyler Chaney/YouTube)

BadBunny was recently named the most entitled streamer on Twitch. She was often seen demeaning her viewers on livestream, demanding they donate money to her channel. If her viewers failed to donate money, she would be seen berating and insulting them. This toxic behavior soon led the community to call for a ban on her Twitch channel, and the platform dutifully obliged.

1) JoeDaddy 505

Streamer Joe Ortega banned for violence against his girlfriend (Image via Daily Mail)

Joe "JoeDaddy 505" Ortega kicked up a storm in the streaming community, with viewers and streamers alike calling for a ban on Ortega. Some even asked for the streamer to be put behind bars, and rightly so.

Having finished streaming for the day, Ortega could be heard hurling abuses at a crying woman after forgetting to turn off the audio of his stream. He could be heard making disgusting comments about her genitals and calling her names while slurring. It is speculated that at one point, the woman screamed that he was raping her, although the audio was somewhat muffled.

After the audio clip went viral, he made a feeble attempt at trying to prove his innocence, saying that he did not rape her but fell on her.

Streamers in the community can get very toxic sometimes, so viewers are advised to be cautious in their judgment and not blindly idolize these popular individuals.

Edited by Sabine Algur