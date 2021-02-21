Leaked 4Conner logs reveal racist, anti-Semitic, and transphobic messages marking the end of his Twitch career

Twitch Streamer 4Conner has found himself in hot water after his leaked DMs on Discord surface online. The Internet was quick to accuse him of being a racist, anti-Semitic, transphobic person. The streaming community was quick to let him know that it would be better off without him.

Who is 4Conner?

For the uninitiated, 4Conner is a popular streamer on Twitch. He often streams Among us and Rocket League. The 20-year-old rose to fame in 2018 after beating a popular League of Legends streamer.

Recently, 4Conner's logs surfaced on Imgur. After the controversial logs leaked, 4Conner was quick to apologize and explained that his future in the world of streaming is essentially “over.”

4Conner logs that leaked on Imgur have taken the streaming community by storm

The logs that made their way online on 20th February revealed a horde of shocking messages. The logs exposed 4Conner’s horrible views on various minority communities.

A message that dates back to September 9, 2019, showed 4Conner making explicit remarks about the African-American community. While discussing an outfit, he goes on to say this:

“If quiet dresses like that at the Twitchcon, I will be commiting hate crimes..Towards the entire African-American race.”

Leaked 4Conner logs on Discord (Image Credits: Imgur)

In another DM that surfaced in the 4Conner logs, he explains how women can never be good at games.

Image Credits: Imgur

The oppressive and dark undertones present in all the leaked DMs that surfaced with the 4Conner logs is not something the Internet took kindly to. Twitter users were quick to call out the streamer.

Here are some responses on Twitter:

people defending 4connor are weird , cuz he’s not even attractive and he isnt funny, I also hope y’all realize that it isn’t normal to have a racist,transphobic past especially if you haven’t apologized for it. Connor is a full grown man, y’all don’t need to defend him LMAO — /̵͇̿̿/’̿’̿ ̿ ̿̿ ̿̿ ̿̿ *:･ ﾟ✧*:･ﾟ☆ (@ikillednoah) February 21, 2021

"Why can't I can't be openly racist and pass it off as being edgy?!" Yes, using a word used to oppress a certain race is in fact racism. — D ∞ (@dxrs0) February 21, 2021

Check LSF. 4Connor is a racist, sexist, transphobic, antisemite who is open about it all — Malum In Se (@MalumIn_Se) February 20, 2021

Twitch Streamer "Kayla," who was among the people spotted in the 4Conner logs, was quick to draw out an apology of her own. Shortly after the ordeal started gaining traction, Kayla took to Twitter and explained her side of the story.

Twitch streamer Kayla explains her story after 4Conner Drama makes its way to her (Image via Kayla on Twitter)

Kayla admitted that it was wrong on her part to not correct 4Conner's ludicrous behavior. She added that she no longer surrounds herself with people who exhibit such behavior and has learned from her mistakes.

Popular streamer Mizkif also explained in a livestream how 4Conner is no longer welcome to his house.

Twitch is yet to provide a comment on the future of his channel.