Leaked 4Conner logs reveal racist, anti-Semitic, and transphobic messages marking the end of his Twitch career

Twitch Streamer 4Conner has found himself in hot water after his leaked DMs on Discord surface online. The Internet was quick to accuse him of being a racist, anti-Semitic, transphobic person. The streaming community was quick to let him know that it would be better off without him.
Who is 4Conner?
For the uninitiated, 4Conner is a popular streamer on Twitch. He often streams Among us and Rocket League. The 20-year-old rose to fame in 2018 after beating a popular League of Legends streamer.
Recently, 4Conner's logs surfaced on Imgur. After the controversial logs leaked, 4Conner was quick to apologize and explained that his future in the world of streaming is essentially “over.”
4Conner logs that leaked on Imgur have taken the streaming community by storm
The logs that made their way online on 20th February revealed a horde of shocking messages. The logs exposed 4Conner’s horrible views on various minority communities.
A message that dates back to September 9, 2019, showed 4Conner making explicit remarks about the African-American community. While discussing an outfit, he goes on to say this:
“If quiet dresses like that at the Twitchcon, I will be commiting hate crimes..Towards the entire African-American race.”
In another DM that surfaced in the 4Conner logs, he explains how women can never be good at games.
The oppressive and dark undertones present in all the leaked DMs that surfaced with the 4Conner logs is not something the Internet took kindly to. Twitter users were quick to call out the streamer.
Here are some responses on Twitter:
Twitch Streamer "Kayla," who was among the people spotted in the 4Conner logs, was quick to draw out an apology of her own. Shortly after the ordeal started gaining traction, Kayla took to Twitter and explained her side of the story.
Kayla admitted that it was wrong on her part to not correct 4Conner's ludicrous behavior. She added that she no longer surrounds herself with people who exhibit such behavior and has learned from her mistakes.
Popular streamer Mizkif also explained in a livestream how 4Conner is no longer welcome to his house.
Twitch is yet to provide a comment on the future of his channel.Published 21 Feb 2021, 19:36 IST