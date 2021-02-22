Twitch Streamer Mizkif kicks 4Connor out of his house after racist Discord logs surface

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo had to make the tough decision to kick his friend 4Connor out of his house after racist, sexist, and white supremacist logs surface.

Mizkif did a livestream to address the 4Connor drama and the logs that have surfaced. He said that he had kicked 4Connor out and that he was no longer allowed at the house.

4connor really just do be racist and shit — jaxon (@thanatos2489_) February 20, 2021

// transphobia , racism , misogyny , antisemitism implied



dude actually FUCK 4conner. that shit is ACTUALLY digusting and worse than i even imagined. god i fucking hate some people man — atlas 💋 CEO of HellWhores (@catboyatlas) February 20, 2021

Mizkif felt that he could not support 4Connor after all that has surfaced. He said:

"I hate it. I hate that I've seen this. I hate that this has happened. But it's really bad man... I will not defend somebody who has logs that have said those things. I can't."

Mizkif goes on to say that he does not agree with anything 4Connor has stated in his logs. The streamer states that he does not affiliate with the same Discord that 4Connor affiliates with. He goes further to say that the way that 4Connor felt never came up in their conversations and that he had no idea this would ever happen.

Train was right about 4connor — BodieFPS (@BodieFPS) February 20, 2021

Advertisement

That 4connor ish though. pic.twitter.com/sYNOhiO9z4 — James M (@SiempreIcy) February 21, 2021

That sentiment is repeated throughout the clip until the end. Mizkif ends the clip saying that he couldn't stop thinking about the 4Connor drama. He stated that taking a break would give him time to think about it more so he would keep streaming for the foreseeable future.

Related: "I got that a**": Twitch streamer "Mizkif" says the wrong thing at the worst possible time

Mizkif could not deny the evidence because it is clear, abundant, and easily found

The entire 4Connor drama has a lot to do with these logs. They show 4Connor's feelings about other races, genders, and how he feels that the white race is the best. 4Connor has tried to apologize for everything he said.

Advertisement

A few of 4Connor's logs can be found below, be warned that these are racially insensitive and berate those of the female gender and minorities. This is what the 4Connor drama is about:

Image via Discord

Image via Discord

Image via Discord

4Connor has not received positive feedback from his apology. The fanbase of Mizkif did not like knowing that someone with 4Connor's ideals was apart of Mizkif's network.

Image via YouTube

Mizkif did his best to distance himself from the 4connor drama. By taking this hard stance against 4Connor, he has ended their friendship and 4Connor's ties to that network.

Related: Leaked 4Conner logs reveal racist, anti-Semitic, and transphobic messages marking the end of his Twitch career