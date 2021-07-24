xQc gets heated while talking about homophobic viewers on his Twitch chat 

It seems that xQc is slowly trying to reform his Twitch fan community instead of turning a blind eye towards toxic behavior.

It does not need to be said out loud anymore that the gaming community, while being a passionate and wholesome one, is also the breeding ground for limitless homophobia and transphobia. There are tons of immature and impressionable members who do not seem to get a handle of what is civil.

xQc recently blew up while streaming Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War on Twitch about how people get branded as "sjws" and the like when they speak out against toxic comments in chat.

People being nice to each other has always been a rare sight in the gamut of gaming/streaming. However, recent years have seen a deviation from this. Apparently, people have come to realize that not being hateful can be an option while communicating.

xQc tries to reform his Twitch fan community, one baby step at a time

Earlier, xQc usually turned a blind eye towards these comments, as fans have seen during his The Last of Us 2 streams on Twitch. His chat was flooded with transphobic comments, some of which made him chuckle.

Now it looks like he knows better than to indulge them and, he genuinely seems to want to put an end to toxicity in his streams.

The king of Twitch lost his cool over the fact that some people would troll others for having the basic decency to not tolerate homophobia and speak out against it.

xQc said that if a person is jumping the gun with buzz words like "sjw" because someone said they were being toxic, then others have the right to jump the gun and call the former homophobic as well. The argument even makes sense, as someone who stands by and encourages toxicity is part of the problem too.

