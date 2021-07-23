Gambling vs ASMR: Controversial Twitch stars Amouranth & Trainwrecks reveal how they make over $1 million a month

The Twitch community is currently wound up in a raging discussion about the kind of streams that the platform should allow. Many streamers are vehemently against the content that ASMR streamers, or gambling streamers, stream on the platform, since their content promotes activities that should ideally go against Twitch's guidelines.

Popular ASMR streamer Amouranth has received Twitch's ban hammer multiple times, but it becomes difficult to take it seriously when she returns to the platform each time. Many popular streamers have spoken out against the sexual content she puts out in the name of ASMR. Pokimane, for instance, said that it reduces the credibility of actual ASMR streamers, who put in a lot of hard work in their content. Having been an ASMR streamer herself in the past, it is understandable that these activities do not sit well with Pokimane.

Pokimane is very vocal about her thoughts regarding ASMR and gambling streams (Image via The Loadout)

She even spoke out against gambling streamer Trainwrecks, who recently tried to justify his choice of gambling streams. He said he could also be seen as an example of why people should not indulge in gambling, since he lost $2.8 million recently in doing so.

Well, irrespective of how other streamers feel about their choice of content, Amouranth and Trainwrecks are very big names in the streaming community and make big numbers each month. In fact, as both of them recently revealed, they make over a million dollars each, every month.

How do these Twitch streamers make over a million dollars every month?

Amouranth is one of the most popular names in the controversial Hot tub streaming community, but she made the switch to ASMR streaming soon after. However, her content still continues to be very sexual in nature. Through her Twitch streams, YouTube channel and multiple sponsorships, Amouranth made a whopping million dollars in the month of June, as she recently revealed on h3h3Productions' podcast.

Meanwhile, Trainwrecks earns his million dollars from gambling websites, which pay him to gamble on stream. He recently revealed so in a podcast as well, when he spoke about how he lost $2.8 million in two and a half months.

Whether these means of earnings are ethical is not for the common people to decide. But it is indeed quite impressive that these streamers make this much money each month.

