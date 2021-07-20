xQc’s most memorable GTA 5 RP moments in 2021 so far

Félix Lengyel, better known by his online alias xQc or xQcOW is not only the biggest GTA RP streamer but also one of the biggest on Twitch.

The canadian streamer has 5.9 million followers on Twitch and is one of the most viewed streamers on Twitch with his channel having a total watch time of 4,267,464 hours in just the first half of July 2021.

The former professional Overwatch player now streams Valorant, Fortnite, Minecraft and GTA RP.

xQc has had a turbulent relationship with GTA RP to say the least, with the streamer even quitting RP altogether for a while because of various controversies surrounding his bans from the NoPixel server.

He still plays GTA RP quite often in 2021 and has had some very interesting moments on his streams.

This article will revisit xQc's most memorable GTA RP moments of 2021 so far.

xQc's most memorable GTA RP moments in 2021

#1- xQc gets distracted by dogs

In this clip, xQc is telling an asian man to show off his Tae Kwon Doe skills and the Asian man gets offended at his remark.

He points behind xQc and says, "is those two dogs f***ing?!" and the latter turns around immediately to look. When xQc turns around, the asian man punches him and runs away.

#2- xQc tells a joke to Buddha

In this clip, xQc stops Buddha to tell him that he needs to speak to Mr. Ma about arriving late. Buddha asks him, "Who is Ma?" and the rest is history.

xQc says the punchline of the joke and runs away laughing.

#3- I know what i'm doing

This clip is something out of a sitcom. It starts with xQc fleeing from the cops in a car.

xQc says "I know what I'm doing", so naturally everything goes horribly wrong right after. He crashes his car which results in it flipping over and the cops catch up to him.

xQc then had to escape into the forest on foot, which left viewers in stitches.

#4- You know what you're good for?

In this clip, xQc has a really immature interaction with a cop.

in the clip, xQc goes to the police station and insults a cop, and when the cop retorts, he makes a mocking voice and starts making fart noises while running around the police station.

xQc quickly realizes that this might end badly for him and runs out of the police station.

#5- I'm being assaulted live!

In this clip, xQc pretends to be a news anchor reporting on a brawl outside the hospital.

He keeps making funny remarks about the brawl and soon people start attacking him. xQc starts running away whilst screaming "I'm being assaulted live!"

