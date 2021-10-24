“That left arrow is broken”: Sodapoppin reacts with pride as he hits a bullseye in the woods

While on a camping trip with his father, popular Twitch streamer Sodapoppin aka Thomas Chance Morris managed to hit a bullseye with an arrow.

Sodapoppin is known to play a variety of games and usually goes live only to chat. The American Twitch streamer with over 3.1 million followers enjoyed many fun bonding activities with his father such as fishing, sitting by a campfire, and archery.

The streamer is known to have versatile interests and he decided to livestream while on this trip. During the stream, he showed off his skills with a bow and arrow, and while shooting arrows into a target bag, he landed a bullseye.

More about Sodapoppin's bullseye in the woods

After taking a shot, he went to the target to confirm where he landed the arrow. Upon reaching the target, the audience saw there were two arrows in the target. One of them was completely off-center and the other was in the bullseye.

While approaching the target, he explains to the audience that the arrow that is off-target was broken before he shot the clip. He says to ignore the left arrow.

While examining the on-target arrow, he claims that it did hit the bullseye, but was slightly towards the left and not dead-center. These clips show how Sodapoppin has diverse tastes and interests and his penchant for switching things up by streaming content that's not solely gaming-related.

One comment from a Reddit user pointed out that the bow that Sodapoppin was using was a compound arrow. The redditor also stated that he enjoys the hobby as well and it's something he wishes to start practicing again.

Sodapoppin is one of the most familiar faces on Twitch and Youtube. He has a strong following on both these platforms and is regularly found streaming and uploading content. Over the years, he has garnered 360 million views on his Twitch channel and around 380 million views on YouTube.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee