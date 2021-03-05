Chance Morris, better known by his popular Twitch handle, Sodapoppin, quit GTA Jobs recently.

Sodapoppin is one of the largest names among Twitch streamers in the world right now, ranking at 10th place in terms of sheer followers and 11th in views. He has over six million followers and over 355 million views as of the time this article was written, making him a prolific name. That's why it was surprising to see a big name like Sodapoppin quit GTA Jobs.

More specifically, Sodapoppin is done with GTA RP for a while. He wishes to take a short break (even to play World of Warcraft offstream), as he finds GTA Jobs to be too time-consuming. While the roleplay was realistic at times, most people in life wish they could pause their jobs.

Why Sodapoppin quit GTA Jobs

Sodapoppin's RP character was Kevin Whipaloo, was more or less an extension of himself. The main difference being that Kevin Whipaloo had to follow several guidelines in GTA Jobs that seemed rather restrictive. Being a manager is lucrative in the real world, but it wasn't fun doing it in GTA Jobs for Sodapoppin.

Too many obligations

One of the main reasons Sodapoppin cited as a reason for his departure from GTA Jobs is that he was doing too many things at once. He had to take care of employees and clients, while never being able to do the dumb, minor stuff he usually enjoyed. It started to feel like a real job without pay (ignoring stream donations), which wasn't fun for him.

There were times when Sodapoppin hoped to have his character killed in the GTA RP server, if only to give him something new to do. To be burned out of something in a video game is demotivating at times (as video games are meant to entertain people), so it's fully understandable why Sodapoppin quit GTA Jobs.

What's next for Sodapoppin & GTA Jobs?

World of Warcraft is just chess but harder. My brain is massive and u losers r just jealous and cringe cba with u idiots /dab — Chance Morris 6’0” IQ 187 (@Sodapoppintv) January 20, 2021

Never say never, but it is highly improbable that Sodapoppin will return to GTA Jobs anytime soon. While he stated that he enjoyed the RP aspects of it, it is likely that he'll start streaming something less restrictive the next time he's on Twitch. Whether it's World of Warcraft or something else, GTA Jobs players will have to find another streamer if they just want to see GTA content.