Summit1g's girlfriend gets triggered by a female NPC in GTA RP

GTA 5's RP servers have been landing streamers into a lot of trouble recently. Following Mike Majlak's incident in GTA 5 RP that led fans to believe the "online cheating" incident led to his and Lana Rhoades' breakup, Summit1g nearly fell into trouble while playing the same game. Catch the hilarious moment when Summit1g's girlfriend nearly got triggered by an NPC from GTA 5 RP.

When Summit1g nearly got an earful over a GTA 5 NPC

During one of Summit1g's regular GTA 5 RP streams on the NoPixel server, he can be seen casually gambling with his buddies at the Diamond Casino and Resort. As is customary, the boys helped themselves to a couple rounds of Blackjack where the dealer was named Rachel. In the middle of the game, due to his poor luck, Summit1g angrily exclaimed, "Dude, Rachel you f***ing..." and trailed off. After a few seconds of silence, Summit can be heard placating his girlfriend by saying

"Baby it's an NPC, okay? Jesus, you f***ing, know no bounds"

While her voice is inaudible, one can only assume that she asked Summit1g who Rachel was, which led to the hilarious response.

When Mike Majlak too fell in trouble with his ex-girlfriend because of GTA 5 RP

It seems that GTA 5 RP is blurring the lines between reality and cyberspace for some YouTubers such as Mike Majlak. The 36-year-old IMPAULSIVE star narrated a similar incident where his girlfriend got upset over his interactions with another player on the server, which ultimately led to him committing a murder-suicide in the game to make amends. Catch the entire fiasco, complete with the gameplay of the incident right here.

