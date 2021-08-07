[Watch] Krunal Pandya shares endearing video with pet dogs after returning home from Sri Lanka

Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya has shared a warm video of himself with his pet dogs on his social media account.

Krunal Pandya returned to India from Sri Lanka on Thursday after recovering from COVID-19. The 30-year-old has shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen interacting with his pet dogs, who seem overjoyed with the cricketer returning home.

Uploading the adorable video, Krunal Pandya wrote:

“Pure love. Meeting them after so long gives me so much joy.”

The video was shared with the lively ‘Count On Me’ track by Bruno Mars.

Earlier on Friday, Krunal Pandya shared a post and thanked all his well-wishers as well as his doctors and heathcare workers, informing that he is fine now. The Baroda cricketer’s post read:

“Thank you for your wishes everyone. They kept me going. I’m completely fine now, thanks to all the efforts of the doctors and healthcare workers. Special mention to everyone at BCCI and Sri Lankan Cricket for all that they’ve done for me. Forever grateful.”

On the same day, Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also shared a social media post and confirmed that he was back home having recovered from COVID-19. Putting up a cheeky post, Chahal wrote:

“Feels good to be negative with a positive attitude #home thank you for all your wishes.”

Krunal Pandya was the first cricketer from the Indian camp to test positive in Sri Lanka. The all-rounder and his eight close contacts were immediately sent into isolation. The development took place just hours before the second T20I was to take place. As a result, the match had to be postponed by a day.

Just before the Indian contingent was to fly back home, reports emerged that Chahal and K Gowtham had also tested COVID-positive and hence they would have to stay back in Sri Lanka.

While the other members returned home, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav were sent to the UK as injury replacements for the Test series in England. Both Mumbai batsmen are currently in quarantine.

Krunal Pandya impressed in the few games he played in Sri Lanka

Krunal Pandya played in two matches of the ODI series apart from featuring in the first game of the T20I series. He had figures of 1 for 26 from 10 overs in the first one-dayer and scored a vital 35 in the second as India clinched the ODI series.

The all-rounder claimed the wicket of Sri Lankan opener Minod Bhanuka in the first T20I and bowled two overs for 16 runs.

In March this year, Krunal Pandya made a spectacular one-day debut against England, smashing the fastest half-century by a debutant in ODIs. He remained unbeaten on 58 off 31 balls and became extremely emotional after the knock, dedicating the innings to his late father.

