Disguised Toast offers questionable reasoning about why “small streamer” Sykkuno wasn’t invited to Twitch Rivals

After Thomas "Sykkuno" made a sad statement regarding his lack of appearances at Twitch Rivals events, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang offered a possible explanation for the reasoning behind it. According to the popular streamer, the reason is an anti-Asian-male bias.

Sykkuno and Toast were queued up for the Twitch Rivals Fall Guys tournament along with their teammates William "Scarra" Li and Lily "Lilypichu" Ki. They began discussing other tournaments in the Twitch series that is set to take place. Toast offered his hypothesis after Sykkuno revealed that he is often not invited to these types of tournaments.

Disguised Toast jokes that Twitch is discriminatory

Twitch Rivals is a series of tournaments that hosts hundreds of games featuring many streamers and content creators across the board.

This year, for the Fall Guys tournament, Sykkuno, Disguised Toast, Scarra, and Lilypichu teamed up together in hopes of winning the tournament.

While waiting for the game to start, the four began discussing other tournaments this year. Leslie Ann "fuslie" Fu, a close friend to all of them, was scheduled to participate in the IRL series of Twitch Rivals in the upcoming weeks.

Sykkuno mentioned that he wasn't sure how often Twitch Rivals events were held, as he isn't invited to them often. He theorized that it was because he wasn't a professional but a "small streamer." Seeing an opportunity to pull his leg, Toast immediately interjected with a theory:

"Let me tell you why, alright. Let me give you a hot take. It's because you're an Asian male. Look, as an Asian male, I understand. I'm just saying, you look at the numbers, what's the difference between you and the other big streamers? Being an Asian man."

Lilypichu, Sykkuno, and Scarra giggled throughout his theory, bamboozled by the suddenness of the serious topic. Scarra agreed with Toast, offering a suitable solution for the unique problem.

"Wait, I agree. I'm gonna get him a VTuber model of a cute a** anime girl, and we're going to see everything change. You're going to be invited to everything."

Lilypichu made her presence known by exclaiming that there was an Asian girl in the midst. Toast, without skipping a beat, knocked her down:

"What's that? Person whose face was on the banners at Twitch Con last year? You say something? Check your privilege."

The line immediately had the three other content creators as well as their audiences rolling.

Disguised Toast is known for joking around with his friends and for putting his foot down when it's required. Earlier this week, he garnered praise after people spotted a clip of him schooling an overly-concerned Sykkuno fan after they attempted to backseat the streamers' friendship.

Edited by Srijan Sen