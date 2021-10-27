“I’m not his mother”: Disguised Toast reacts to Sykkuno fan who was concerned about his well-being

After Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang's return from Vegas, the streamer hopped on Twitch for a relaxed stream. This quickly made for some viral moments after he clapped back at a viewer attempting to back-seat the streamer's friendships.

Exclaiming that Sykunno was "30 years old," Wang made it clear that he looks after his friends, indirectly telling the viewer to mind their own business. He went on to talk about his experience on the trip and touched a bit on the RFLCT scandal concerning Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter.

Toast claps back at a Sykkuno fan, tells him Sykkuno is "30 f***ing years old"

Recently, the members of the content-creator group OfflineTV took a group trip to Las Vegas in order to attend the 2021 EDC (Electric Daisy Carnival) Festival. One of the festival-goers was Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, who joined the group in October 2017.

After returning from their long trip, Toast got right to streaming. Since he has a unique contract with Facebook Gaming, the streamer was only allowed to host a non-gaming stream on his Twitch account.

While looking through some of the comments that his stream was getting, he spotted one from a seemingly-concerned viewer of Sykkuno:

"Did you reach out to Sykkuno to make sure he got home safe from EDC?"

Toast, taken aback by the back-seated nature of the inquiry, leaned into the mic and replied:

"He's 30 f***ing years old, he can handle himself. I'm NOT his mother - and yes, I DID make sure, because I hugged him goodbye when he took an Uber home."

Wang's chat immediately erupted into a fit of laughter after hearing his reply. Others who saw the chatter's comment noted that his fans are very "parasocial" and often baby him, whether it's intentional or unintentional.

Toast later went on to shade Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo as well, after the latter attempted to stop Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter from committing more damage than she had already done during her controversial stream held the other day.

Toast went on a mini rant to explain how one could play "both sides" during the RFLCT scandal situation, saying the following:

"You play both sides, so that you look good. You farm some drama, and then, you insert yourself in the drama and make the situation better. In this way, you're playing both sides. You farm the drama, and people see you as the good guy. Aw, that's f***ing genius."

Disguised Toast isn't the only streamer to call out Mizkif for allegedly attempting to farm clout from the RFLCT situation. Streamers Imane "Pokimane" Anys and Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker both exclaimed that they felt as if Mizkif was trying to gain something from the situation.

