Recent leaks suggest Sykkuno is moving to Las Vegas

Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber Sykkuno recently announced that he will be moving soon. This announcement has caused the internet to be rife with speculation about the possible destination.
The 28-year old streamer said he will reveal other details in due course of time.
Sykkuno spoke about moving out and also revealed he will no longer be streaming from California.
"I'm actually moving soon. I don't know if I should say where but you guys will know. It will happen within a month probably . I will say this though, there's a decent chance I won't be in California anymore."
Twitter was abuzz with fans trying to figure out his next destination.
According to recent "leaks" by streamers Aria and Abe, it is rumoured that Sykkuno could be moving to Las Vegas.
In the leaked clip, Twitch streamer Abe tells Kristofer Yee that he will visit Sykkuno and him in Las Vegas.
Yee quickly warns Abe that he is live. There's an awkward silence before the two continue their conversation.
Twitter has been abuzz with several reaction. Fans were trying to connect the dots concerning Sykkuno's next destination.
Twitter reacts to Sykkuno moving
Sykkuno has stated that he will make a formal announcement regarding his move. This what he had to say:
"I'll probably announce it on Twitter or something but we are moving soon. I don't know the exact date, but soon is all I can say"
Whenever his move does take place, Sykkuno has stated that he will not be streaming on those days, as he gears up for life in a new city.
Most of his fans are now convinced that he is moving to Vegas.
Nothing concrete has emerged so far. Las Vegas will definietly be on of the more interesting destinations, being the gambling capital of the world.
All eyes will now be on his Twitter handle, where an official announcement is expected to drop soon.
Published 15 Jan 2021, 00:08 IST