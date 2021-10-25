"He f**king farmed drama": HasanAbi roasts Mizkif as Valkyrae's RFLCT controversy takes yet another interesting turn 

In an interesting turn of events, Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker has poured scorn on Mizkif for trying to “farm drama” after Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter shared her two cents on the drama surrounding her controversial RFLCT skincare products.

Mizkif was perhaps the first person to contact Valkyrae on stream after she opened up about the controversy. Naturally, fans of both streamers lauded the American Twitch streamer for his actions.

However, HasanAbi has a rather distinct take on the situation. He stated how Mizkif only did it to “farm drama” and “didn’t save sh*t."

HasanAbi lauds Mizkif for being a "demon"

The controversial streamer stated that fans and viewers who think Mizkif is a good guy are naive and don't understand his antics.

Here's what he said:

“Somehow, Miz saved the day? How the f**k! He didn’t save sh*t! He f**king farmed drama. He literally watched it, farmed drama, then called Rae to continue farming drama, and then became the savior all while sh*tting on me.”

Surprisingly, HasanAbi revealed how he doesn't hold it against Mizkif. Rather, he respects Mizkif for being a "demon," and dubbed him the best in the game for doing "sh*t like that."

He further added:

“What do you mean? What do you think he’s doing? He’s doing content. He’s a f**king content demon.”

Mizkif states how HasanAbi would've done the same

Being the notorious streamer that he is, Mizkif doesn't back down from a fight. He doubled down on HasanAbi and revealed how the latter would've done the same had he not taken a day off to "film leftist politics bullsh*t."

To add fuel to the fire, Mizkif also took a jab at xQc, implying how the Canadian streamer doesn't leave a single opportunity to get involved in drama.

Mizkif said:

“He and xQc would have been doing the same damn thing. If they were live, let’s be real, I wouldn’t have had 80,000 viewers. I would have had way, way less. A lot of them were there because Hasan and xQc weren’t live.”

Despite being one of the first to congratulate Valkyrae on her venture, HasanAbi labeled RFLCT skincare products a scam, basically saying it was "just f**king soap."

However, he unknowingly compared RFLCT to the G Fuel controversy to comfort Valkyrae, which irked her a lot.

The latter revealed how the former sent her a text saying she should ask people where this outrage was when influencers promoted G Fuel, which had the actual lead in the products.

Valkyrae lost her cool and stated how HasanAbi's message wasn't worthy of a response.

Hasan's fans, however, think Valkyrae took his statements out of context and should understand him a little better before making further comments.

Edited by Sabine Algur