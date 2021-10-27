“I think it was you, yeah”: Silly claim by xQc while playing Phasmophobia leads to Sykkuno trolling him 

Thomas "Sykkuno" hopped on stream to play the popular horror game Phasmophobia with Felix "xQc" Lengyel, resulting in a hilarious set of moments from the pair's interactions.

Due to the game's scary nature, xQc was on high alert, which allowed Sykkuno to take advantage of the Canadian streamer's fear and troll him for the same.

Sykkuno capitalizes on xQc confusing his own shadow for a ghost

In a recent stream, Sykkuno was invited by xQc to play Phasmophobia. In 2020, the game quickly grew to be one of the best-selling games on Steam, majorly owing to its popularity to the streaming community.

Sykkuno, who had just hopped on Grand Theft Auto V, heard that xQc wanted to play Phasmophobia with him. While he wasn't sure if his chat was trolling him or not at first, he eventually got the message from Lengyel himself.

"Wait, he's actually inviting me. Guys, he's actually inviting me - I can't believe it. I'd love to play. I feel like we haven't played together in ten decades."

Viewers were slightly confused about why Sykkuno was so surprised at xQc inviting him, as the duo has played other games together on multiple occasions. He quickly clarified the reasoning behind his reaction to being asked:

"I'm nervous guys. It's not just that, I'm obviously a big fan. It's also that he doesn't invite people all the time. Like he said, he usually likes to solo it. I feel like him inviting me when he usually solos, it means a lot. That was pretty cool."

The two, who initially got off to a semi-awkward start, warmed up to each other pretty quickly. As they progressed through the level, the environment and gameplay grew to have a creepier atmosphere, frightening the pair - especially xQc.

At one point, xQc and Sykkuno, who were moving their characters in an outdoor environment in the game, spotted a persistent and creepy-looking shadow. Felix, who was the first to point it out, grew paranoid and said:

"Oh my god, I see a shadow. Look. Oh my god. You see it? Look."

The latter, who was unable to see anything at first, quickly realized that the "shadow" Lengyel was looking at was his own character's. He played along with the Canadian streamer, telling him:

"Oh you're right, there is a shadow - look. Yeah, right in front of you."

Sykkuno then muted his in-game audio and giggled to his viewers about his findings. Immediately after, xQc came to the same realization and voiced his eureka moment out loud, leading Sykkuno to laugh even harder.

Later in the stream, the pair were joined by two other streamers: Georgie "Pokelawls" and Charles "Cr1TiKaL" White.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar